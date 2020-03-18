Coronavirus Ravages New Orleans Retirement Home

March 18, 2020 -- Twelve residents of a New Orleans retirement home have the coronavirus and one has died.

The 84-year-old male resident of the Lambeth House retirement home was the third person in Louisiana to die from the new coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.

The coronavirus is spreading much faster in New Orleans than in other U.S. cities, according to Dr. Jennifer Avegno, head of the city health department.

"This is a rapidly changing situation," she said, the AP reported. "There is substantial community spread."

Bars, gyms and movie theaters in Louisiana have been ordered to close and restaurants have been restricted to delivery and takeout. There have been 136 positive tests for the coronavirus in the state.