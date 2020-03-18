Disruptive School Closings Raise Questions of Equity

March 18, 2020 -- At this point in the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easier to count the number of states that haven’t closed its public schools than the ones that have.

As of March 17, 39 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have all closed schools over fears of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio took the aggressive step last Thursday of shutting down all schools in the state -- public, private, and community -- for at least 3 weeks. DeWine later told CNN that children may be out the rest of the school year. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly one-upped DeWine days later when she ordered all schools closed for the remainder of school year.

The moves coincide with CDC guidance from last week that says closing schools for only a short time “will be unlikely to stem the spread of disease or prevent impact on the health care system, while causing significant disruption for families, schools, and those who may be responding to COVID-19 outbreaks in health care settings.”

Scott Brown, 37, who lives in Streetsboro, OH, near Akron, with his wife and his two elementary-age daughters (6 and 8 years-old), read online that his kids’ school would close from March 16 until April 3. The school’s teachers were asked to provide 10 days of lesson plans that will be posted on the school’s website or printed out in packets for families without internet access.

Brown, a police officer married to a nurse manager, took the news in stride. “I wasn’t surprised by the announcement, given how people were reacting, and I understand the governor’s desire to limit community spread. I am fortunate enough to have a good support system with my mother and in-laws watching the kids while we work.”

While Brown’s wife works a traditional 9-to-5 workweek, he’s more flexible, with a 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule and two weekdays off. “I am already at home in the afternoons helping my second-grader with homework. It also helps that we need child care only a few days a week when I am not there.”

Although his children don’t take part in the school’s free and reduced-price lunch service, the school is giving free lunches to anyone who wants to pick them up at the school.