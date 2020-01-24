Two Emergency Physicians Remain in Critical Condition From COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 18, 2020 -- Amid growing concern in the United States for healthcare workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic, two emergency medicine physicians ― one in Washington State and one in New Jersey ― remain in critical condition as a result of COVID-19.

Both are members of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).

"It is my hope that these colleagues and their cases serve as a reminder to each of us to stay vigilant. This virus is dangerous, and its impact is still unfolding," ACEP President William Jaquis, MD, said in a news release.

"As emergency physicians, we answer the call to care for our most vulnerable, even at great personal risk. Knowing that, I urge each of you to meticulously follow the recommended precautions to protect yourself," he added.

The emergency physician with COVID-19 in New Jersey is James Pruden, MD, age 70, director of emergency preparedness for St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

Pruden was admitted to the hospital March 6. As of March 16, he was in isolation after he began experiencing severe upper respiratory symptoms, the New York Post reported.

Today, hospital spokeswoman Pamela Garretson told Medscape Medical News, "While there is no updated statement, we can share with you that Dr Pruden remains critical but stable."

St. Joseph's Health president, Kevin Slavin, confirmed Pruden's COVID-19 diagnosis during a press conference last week and said Pruden had given him permission to release his identity. "He recognizes by sharing his name and condition it may encourage others to come forward and get tested. The point we want to make is we are all at risk of this," Slavin said, according to the New York Post.

Hospital staff and patients who had contact with Pruden were tested for the coronavirus, and all test results were negative.

In his statement, Jaquis said he is "deeply saddened by this news, but not surprised. As emergency physicians, we know the risks of our calling. We stand united with our colleagues and our thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery are with each of them and their families."