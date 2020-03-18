COVID-19 Daily: ID Doc Tests Positive, Young Adults Hit Hard

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 19, 2020 -- Here are the latest coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Infectious Disease Physician Diagnosed With COVID-19

In an ironic twist, an infectious disease physician who traveled to Boston to help coordinate the (turned-virtual) Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2020 is now in home isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Younger Adults Hit Hard

New data from the CDC suggest that adults of all ages can suffer severe COVID-19 disease. The data show that 20% of deaths were in US patients aged 20-65, and 20% of hospitalized patients in the United States were between 20 and 44 years old, as reported by MDedge on Medscape.

Fauci Talks Details

In a live-streamed interview with JAMA, Anthony S. Fauci, MD, answered questions and detailed what's known, what we still don't know, what lab researchers are doing, and what clinical questions are still not understood about this disease, MDedge reports.

Drug Trial Disappoints

Antiretroviral drug lopinavir-ritonavir, which many hoped could be a potential treatment for severe COVID-19, yielded 'disappointing' results in an open-label trial in adult patients, MDedge notes.

Should Recovered Patients Remain Isolated?

The fact that the coronavirus infection can have gastrointestinal symptoms raises infection concerns, says David Johnson, MD, in this perspective. He asks whether recovered patients should remain isolated for longer periods, due to the potential for fecal-oral transmission.

Healthcare Workers in Short Supply

Amid reports of new hospitals and the deployment of naval hospital ships, there remains one large, overarching problem: There may not be enough healthcare workers to fill them. Politico reports that hospitals are already having trouble finding doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers to care for the increase in COVID-19 patients.

Emerging Coronavirus Research Hubs

Looking for the latest published research on the novel coronavirus and

COVID-19?

WHO has compiled the latest scientific findings in a database, available here (click "download full database").

PubMed has provided a central hub, LitCovid, for accessing all relevant articles (published research only). The articles are updated daily and categorized geographically and by research topic.

International Treatment Trials

The WHO will launch a multigroup, international clinical trial to test potential therapies against COVID-19, reports STAT News, which also posted an updated guide to the drugs and vaccines currently in development.