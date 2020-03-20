Antiviral Drug Combo Ineffective Vs. Coronavirus

March 20, 2020 -- An antiviral drug combination tested as a treatment for the coronavirus was ineffective, researchers say.

The study of Kaletra, a combination of the antiviral medicines lopinavir and ritonavir, included 199 adults, ages 48 to 68, in China who were hospitalized and severely ill, The New York Times reported.

"No benefit was observed," wrote the authors of the study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The two antiviral drugs are normally used to treat HIV.

While the study results were disappointing, the researchers suggested that more studies might determine if the drugs would be effective if given at an earlier stage of the illness or in combination with other medicines, The Times reported.

There is no proven drug treatment for the new coronavirus. Several antiviral drugs have been considered possible treatments, but so far none have been shown to be effective.