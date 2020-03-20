China Reaches Milestone in Coronavirus Fight

March 20, 2020 - For the first time since the new coronavirus outbreak began in December, China -- once the epicenter of what would become a global pandemic -- reported no new domestic cases Thursday.

Chinese officials say the country repeated the feat a day later and now has gone 48 hours with no new domestic cases. On Thursday, the National Health Commission, however reported 39 new cases, all of which were imported from outside China. It's been over 80 days since the first case was announced in Wuhan, China. There have been more than 81,000 cases in China and more than 3,200 deaths there.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in the United States continues to spike. The total now stands at 14,250 cases and 150 deaths, according to the European CDC. More than 4,000 of those cases are in New York alone.