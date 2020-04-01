Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 1, 2020

Officials announce the virus may kill 100,000 to 240,000 people in the U.S; a large number of asymptomatic cases helps it spread; and the virus inspires scientists around the world to collaborate. Here’s the latest news on COVID-19 from the U.S. and around the world:
- Almost 875,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 43,000 deaths. The U.S. has 190,000 cases and almost 4,100 deaths -- more than one-quarter of those in New York City.
- Even with nationwide mitigation efforts, up to 240,000 people could die in the U.S.
- Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, said that as many as 25% of cases remain asymptomatic, which helps the virus spread.
- The CDC released new data that shows the virus affects people with certain conditions more severely.
- Florida has nearly 7,000 cases, but Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t issued a stay-at-home order.
- “It’s Like Being on eBay With 50 Other States.” Governors are clamoring for federal help with urgently needed supplies and tests.
- More than 150 hospital closures have left rural areas especially vulnerable to the pandemic.
- Inventors are dreaming up new gadgets to help with social distancing and hygiene.
- At least 28 of a group of 70 spring breakers from the University of Texas have tested positive.
- Workers at hospitals, retailers, fast-food restaurants, prisons, and food manufacturing plants say their employers aren’t protecting them.
- Mexico’s delay in setting restrictions is raising alarms among experts.
- Germany, on the other hand, seems to have a better handle on stopping the spread than in neighboring countries.
- Fighting the virus has created an unprecedented level of global collaboration among scientists.
- As more people around the world find themselves quarantined, silliness and creativity skyrocket. Here’s a family performing a coronavirus-themed “One Day More” from "Les Mis," and here’s a set of housemates, um, bouncing. Goats are having fun, too.