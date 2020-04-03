Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 3, 2020

Almost a quarter of a million cases have been confirmed in the U.S.; funeral homes are being overwhelmed, too; and Africa braces for potential devastation. We’ve got the latest on COVID-19 here and worldwide:
- Yesterday the global number of confirmed cases passed the one-million mark. This morning it stands at 1,027,000, with 54,000 deaths and 217,000 recovered. In the U.S. more than 245,000 cases have been confirmed, with 6,000 deaths. More than a quarter of those deaths have been in New York City.
- As the U.S. saw more than 1,000 deaths in a single day for the first time on Thursday, the White House is expected to ask Americans to wear face coverings when they leave their homes.
- Dr. Fauci said last night that all 50 states should have mandatory stay-at-home orders. A dozen states have yet to issue them.
- Experts don’t know how the White House reached its estimate of 100,000-240,000 coronavirus deaths.
- Could the blood of survivors help save current patients’ lives?
- Amid widespread shortfalls in blood supply, the FDA has relaxed donation guidelines for gay men and others.
- Many immigrant detention centers, where tens of thousands of people are held in close quarters, are far from hospitals capable of handling an outbreak.
- The 1,000-bed U.S.N.S. Comfort was supposed to provide relief to overcrowded New York City hospitals. So far, it only has 20 patients.
- Hospitals aren’t the only facilities being overwhelmed. One Brooklyn funeral home, equipped to handle 40 to 60 cases at a time, by Thursday had 185 bodies.
- Nine out of 10 children worldwide are out of school right now. The impact could be felt for years.
- In rural Maine, one woman is using a dogsled to deliver food to home-bound seniors.
- As countries across the African continent brace for the pandemic, some have only a few ventilators. One has just three.
- Life inside one hospital in Spain, a country where 10,000 have already died. The library has been converted into a makeshift ICU.
- In Ecuador’s largest city, bodies are being left in hospitals, in people’s homes, and even in the street.
- And finally, because you need a good laugh: Video meetings have become a new fact of life for many of us. Be careful which filters you use, or you might wind up a potato.