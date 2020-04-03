Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 3, 2020

Almost a quarter of a million cases have been confirmed in the U.S.; funeral homes are being overwhelmed, too; and Africa braces for potential devastation. We’ve got the latest on COVID-19 here and worldwide:

Yesterday the global number of confirmed cases passed the one-million mark. This morning it stands at 1,027,000, with 54,000 deaths and 217,000 recovered. In the U.S. more than 245,000 cases have been confirmed, with 6,000 deaths. More than a quarter of those deaths have been in New York City.

As the U.S. saw more than 1,000 deaths in a single day for the first time on Thursday, the White House is expected to ask Americans to wear face coverings when they leave their homes.

Dr. Fauci said last night that all 50 states should have mandatory stay-at-home orders. A dozen states have yet to issue them.

Experts don’t know how the White House reached its estimate of 100,000-240,000 coronavirus deaths.

Could the blood of survivors help save current patients’ lives?

Amid widespread shortfalls in blood supply, the FDA has relaxed donation guidelines for gay men and others.

Many immigrant detention centers, where tens of thousands of people are held in close quarters, are far from hospitals capable of handling an outbreak.

The 1,000-bed U.S.N.S. Comfort was supposed to provide relief to overcrowded New York City hospitals. So far, it only has 20 patients.

Hospitals aren’t the only facilities being overwhelmed. One Brooklyn funeral home, equipped to handle 40 to 60 cases at a time, by Thursday had 185 bodies.

Nine out of 10 children worldwide are out of school right now. The impact could be felt for years.

In rural Maine, one woman is using a dogsled to deliver food to home-bound seniors.

As countries across the African continent brace for the pandemic, some have only a few ventilators. One has just three.

Life inside one hospital in Spain, a country where 10,000 have already died. The library has been converted into a makeshift ICU.

In Ecuador’s largest city, bodies are being left in hospitals, in people’s homes, and even in the street.