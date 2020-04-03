WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 3, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

Almost a quarter of a million cases have been confirmed in the U.S.; funeral homes are being overwhelmed, too; and Africa braces for potential devastation. We’ve got the latest on COVID-19 here and worldwide: 

  • Yesterday the global number of confirmed cases passed the one-million mark. This morning it stands at 1,027,000, with 54,000 deaths and 217,000 recovered. In the U.S. more than 245,000 cases have been confirmed, with 6,000 deaths. More than a quarter of those deaths have been in New York City.
  • Experts don’t know how the White House reached its estimate of 100,000-240,000 coronavirus deaths.
  • Many immigrant detention centers, where tens of thousands of people are held in close quarters, are far from hospitals capable of handling an outbreak.
  • The 1,000-bed U.S.N.S. Comfort was supposed to provide relief to overcrowded New York City hospitals. So far, it only has 20 patients.
  • Hospitals aren’t the only facilities being overwhelmed. One Brooklyn funeral home, equipped to handle 40 to 60 cases at a time, by Thursday had 185 bodies.
  • As countries across the African continent brace for the pandemic, some have only a few ventilators. One has just three.
  • Life inside one hospital in Spain, a country where 10,000 have already died. The library has been converted into a makeshift ICU.
  • In Ecuador’s largest city, bodies are being left in hospitals, in people’s homes, and even in the street.
  • And finally, because you need a good laugh: Video meetings have become a new fact of life for many of us. Be careful which filters you use, or you might wind up a potato.
WebMD Health News
© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD