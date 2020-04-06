Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 6, 2020

We’re facing a difficult week ahead, “our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment”; even counties with only one case face an epidemic. With the pandemic raging around the world, a lot happened this weekend. Catch up here:

Around the world, 1,280,000 cases have been confirmed. Nearly 70,000 have died, but another 265,000 have recovered. In the U.S., 338,000 have been confirmed with nearly 10,000 dead -- over 3,000 of those in New York City. Almost 18,000 here have recovered.

Because the death count includes only confirmed cases, public health officials say the real number is much higher.

The Surgeon General warns that the coming week could be “The saddest and the hardest week of most of Americans’ lives. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment.”

Three-quarters of all U.S. hospitals are already treating COVID-19 patients.

What’s the best material for a DIY face mask?

The federal government waited until mid-March to begin bulk ordering N95 respirator masks, mechanical ventilators and other equipment needed by health care workers.

A new study says that even counties with a single confirmed case have a better than 50% chance that an epidemic is already there. See where your county stands.

Intubating a coronavirus patient is the most dangerous job in the hospital. One doctor tells what it’s like when that’s your only job.

Why are some young people getting sick and dying abruptly?

The prospect of weeks in quarantine can affect your mental health. Here’s how to get therapy without leaving home.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the U.K. was admitted to the hospital on Sunday for “persistent symptoms.” He tested positive 10 days ago.

South Korea reported fewer than 50 new cases for the first time since late February.

The United Nations sounds the alarm about a “horrifying global surge in domestic violence” linked to coronavirus lockdowns.

From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers — many in low-wage jobs — are manning the frontlines amid worldwide lockdowns.

The Pope led Palm Sunday services in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reassured children that both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny are considered “essential services.”

Some families are having fun during quarantine: Watch the Family Lockdown Boogie.