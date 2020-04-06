WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 6, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
We’re facing a difficult week ahead, “our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment”; even counties with only one case face an epidemic. With the pandemic raging around the world, a lot happened this weekend. Catch up here: 

  • Around the world, 1,280,000 cases have been confirmed. Nearly 70,000 have died, but another 265,000 have recovered. In the U.S., 338,000 have been confirmed with nearly 10,000 dead -- over 3,000 of those in New York City. Almost 18,000 here have recovered.
  • The Surgeon General warns that the coming week could be “The saddest and the hardest week of most of Americans’ lives. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment.”
  • A new study says that even counties with a single confirmed case have a better than 50% chance that an epidemic is already there. See where your county stands.
  • Intubating a coronavirus patient is the most dangerous job in the hospital. One doctor tells what it’s like when that’s your only job.
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the U.K. was admitted to the hospital on Sunday for “persistent symptoms.” He tested positive 10 days ago.
  • From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers — many in low-wage jobs — are manning the frontlines amid worldwide lockdowns.
  • And finally, just for the Hamilton fans: Actor John Krasinski has started doing a YouTube show that focuses on good news. For the second episode, the original Broadway cast reunited to perform “Alexander Hamilton” for a little girl’s birthday.
