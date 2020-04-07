Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 7, 2020

We’ve had 5,000 more deaths in just five days; the curve may be flattening in New York; and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care. Here’s the latest news on COVID-19 in the U.S. and around the world:
- As of this morning, more than 1,360,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with over 76,000 deaths and 292,000 recoveries. In the U.S. we’re approaching 370,000 confirmed cases, with nearly 11,000 deaths and 20,000 recoveries.
- The first 5,000 deaths in the U.S. happened over the course of a month. The second 5,000 took just five days.
- In late January, President Trump’s trade advisor warned in a memo, “This lack of protection elevates the risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.”
- Social distancing may be starting to work in New York, where numbers may have begun to stabilize.
- Why is President Trump advocating for a promising but unproven drug to fight coronavirus?
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care yesterday after his symptoms worsened. He is on oxygen, but not a ventilator.
- Today Wisconsin voters who don’t already have absentee ballots must vote at polling places, where social distancing guidelines may be hard to follow. State Republicans won against two court challenges seeking to adjust voting due to the pandemic. In response, the state Democratic Party created a guide to curbside and drive-through voting.
- Front-line workers of another kind – grocery store employees – are starting to die from COVID-19.
- In some parts of the country, COVID-19 is hitting Black communities particularly hard.
- “Uncertainty is the only certainty” when trying to predict how the pandemic will play out.
- A car company produced one million face shields in two weeks.
- A nationwide survey of hospitals from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General finds widespread shortages of supplies and tests, and plenty of confusion.
- Mainland China reported no new deaths for the first time since the pandemic began.
- In the Middle East, the pandemic is making it impossible to follow ancient burial rituals.
- The Getty Museum issued a challenge: Recreate a work of art using objects found in your home. The results are hilarious and amazing.