Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 10, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

When might the U.S. start to reopen? See what happens when essential workers get sick. In South Korea, people thought cured are testing positive again. Here’s the latest on coronavirus at home and around the world:

  • As of this morning, more than 1.6 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 97,000 deaths and 361,000 recoveries. Here at home, we’ve had 466,000 confirmed cases and almost 17,000 deaths, with nearly 27,000 recoveries. More than 5,100 of those deaths have been in New York City alone.
  • Countless families rely on free school meals to keep children fed. With schools closed, districts are struggling to meet their needs.
  • Essential workers in major metropolitan areas rely on public transportation to get to work. With many transit workers ill or quarantined, safe commuting can feel impossible.
  • In New York City and other places around the world, 7pm means it’s time to clap out your window to thank first responders and essential workers. Elsewhere in the U.S., 8pm is howling time.
  • Uganda’s 75-year-old president released a workout video to demonstrate how to exercise indoors.
  • An ingenious skier found a way to do his favorite workout indoors, too. Even if you don’t ski, you’ll enjoy this.
