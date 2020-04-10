Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 10, 2020

When might the U.S. start to reopen? See what happens when essential workers get sick. In South Korea, people thought cured are testing positive again. Here’s the latest on coronavirus at home and around the world:

As of this morning, more than 1.6 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 97,000 deaths and 361,000 recoveries. Here at home, we’ve had 466,000 confirmed cases and almost 17,000 deaths, with nearly 27,000 recoveries. More than 5,100 of those deaths have been in New York City alone.

Could the country start to reopen as early as May 1? The Trump administration wants to find a way, but health experts caution against acting too soon.

The death of a poultry plant worker shows the risks involved in keeping America fed.

Countless families rely on free school meals to keep children fed. With schools closed, districts are struggling to meet their needs.

Essential workers in major metropolitan areas rely on public transportation to get to work. With many transit workers ill or quarantined, safe commuting can feel impossible.

New York remains the epicenter of the outbreak in this country, but there are signs the curve is plateauing.

In New York City and other places around the world, 7pm means it’s time to clap out your window to thank first responders and essential workers. Elsewhere in the U.S., 8pm is howling time.

A federal mental health crisis hotline has seen a nearly 900% increase in calls.

As people around the world stay home, air quality is improving.

In South Korea, 91 patients believed to be cured have tested positive again.

After 72 days in lockdown, Wuhan is emerging -- slowly.

A look at the painstaking work that has held down Germany’s death toll.

Christians mark Good Friday in quarantine, without solemn church services or emotional processions.

On Sunday, churches are finding different ways to observe Easter. Despite orders against gatherings, some still plan to hold in-person services.