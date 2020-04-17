Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 17, 2020

New guidelines for reopening the country, the risk of celebrity doctors and misinformation, and a potential disaster in Africa. Here’s what’s happening this morning at home and around the world:

The world is closing in on 2.2 million confirmed cases, and more than 146,000 people have died. But 550,000 have recovered. In the U.S., more than 671,000 cases have been confirmed, with more than 33,000 deaths and 56,000 recoveries.

An expert says that some of the country’s hotspots will have extended peaks, while other areas may not be hit as hard as expected.

Preliminary tests of one experimental drug are promising.

Why is it so hard to know the real death rate?

A detailed look at the first 1,000 deaths in this country.

More than 500 doctors, researchers, and public health specialists signed a letter urging the FDA to eliminate restrictions on blood donation from gay and bisexual men.

The risk of celebrity doctors offering advice on coronavirus.

Facebook will start telling you if you’ve interacted with misinformation about coronavirus.

As people avoid public transportation, they’re turning to an older way of getting around.

Especially in countries with a long history of herbal medicine, people are turning to alternative treatments with little proof.

Africa could have 300,000 coronavirus deaths in a best-case scenario, according to a new report.

After a review, Wuhan raised its death toll by 50%.

You’ve got plans this weekend, courtesy of Lady Gaga.