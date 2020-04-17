WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 17, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

New guidelines for reopening the country, the risk of celebrity doctors and misinformation, and a potential disaster in Africa. Here’s what’s happening this morning at home and around the world:

  • The world is closing in on 2.2 million confirmed cases, and more than 146,000 people have died. But 550,000 have recovered. In the U.S., more than 671,000 cases have been confirmed, with more than 33,000 deaths and 56,000 recoveries. 
  • An expert says that some of the country’s hotspots will have extended peaks, while other areas may not be hit as hard as expected.
  • “Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.”
WebMD Health News
© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD