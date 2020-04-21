WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 21, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
The debate over lifting restrictions intensifies; nurses file lawsuits and organize protests; and Stanley Tucci makes a Negroni. Here’s the latest on coronavirus at home and elsewhere:

  • Today the world will pass the 2.5 million mark for confirmed cases. More than 170,000 have died, and 658,000 have recovered. In the U.S., we’ve had 788,000 confirmed cases, with more than 42,000 deaths and almost 74,000 recoveries.
  • We’re tired of being treated as if we are expendable,” said Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United, which has more than 150,000 members. “If we are killed in this pandemic, there won’t be anybody to take care of the rest of the sick people that are going to come.”
  • At least 28,000 more people have died during the coronavirus pandemic over the last month than the official COVID-19 death counts report. The totals include deaths from COVID as well as those from other causes, likely including people who could not be treated as hospitals became overwhelmed.
  • Female leaders around the world have earned praise for effective messaging and decisive action, in stark contrast to the bombastic approaches of some of the world’s most prominent male leaders.
  • In India, many of the estimated 140 million migrant workers are making the long trek home after a nationwide lockdown. What awaits them?
  • Do you want to learn how to make a Negroni from actor Stanley Tucci? Yes, you do.
