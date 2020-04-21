Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 21, 2020

The debate over lifting restrictions intensifies; nurses file lawsuits and organize protests; and Stanley Tucci makes a Negroni. Here’s the latest on coronavirus at home and elsewhere:

Today the world will pass the 2.5 million mark for confirmed cases. More than 170,000 have died, and 658,000 have recovered. In the U.S., we’ve had 788,000 confirmed cases, with more than 42,000 deaths and almost 74,000 recoveries.

As protests against lockdowns continue in some areas, experts warn that lifting restrictions too soon will backfire. Meanwhile in Georgia, the governor’s aggressive moves to reopen businesses like hair salons and gyms put his state at the center of the debate.

“We’re tired of being treated as if we are expendable,” said Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United, which has more than 150,000 members. “If we are killed in this pandemic, there won’t be anybody to take care of the rest of the sick people that are going to come.”

New York may be on the road to recovery. On Monday 478 people died in the state, the lowest single-day toll in more than two weeks. But for funeral directors, cemetery workers, and others who oversee a body’s final chapter, the job remains overwhelming.

An antibody test of Los Angeles County residents found that the infection rate may be 40 times higher than the number of confirmed cases.

How did a Smithfield pork processing plant in South Dakota become such a COVID-19 hotspot?

Shelter-at-home orders complicate efforts to protect children from abuse.

At least 28,000 more people have died during the coronavirus pandemic over the last month than the official COVID-19 death counts report. The totals include deaths from COVID as well as those from other causes, likely including people who could not be treated as hospitals became overwhelmed.

Female leaders around the world have earned praise for effective messaging and decisive action, in stark contrast to the bombastic approaches of some of the world’s most prominent male leaders.

After the government downplayed the risks from the virus, Indonesia—the fourth-most populous country in the world—now has more fatalities than any Asian country but China.

In Europe, conspiracy theories linking new 5G mobile networks and the coronavirus pandemic are fueling arson attacks on cell towers.

As Ramadan begins later this week, Muslims around the world are trying to maintain the cherished rituals of Islam’s holiest month without further spreading the outbreak.

In India, many of the estimated 140 million migrant workers are making the long trek home after a nationwide lockdown. What awaits them?

How to play tennis while practicing social distancing.

Do you want to learn how to make a Negroni from actor Stanley Tucci? Yes, you do.