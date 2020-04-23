Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 23, 2020

Politics collides with public health, affecting the country’s response to coronavirus. Blood clots from the virus are adding a deadly new wrinkle. And outbreaks in food processing plants are having a ripple effect. Here’s the latest on COVID-19 at home and around the world:
- Worldwide, we’re at almost 2.65 million confirmed cases, with more than 184,000 deaths and 720,000 recoveries. At home, we’ve had 843,000 confirmed cases, with almost 47,000 deaths and 77,000 recoveries.
- A new poll finds that 87% of Americans believe their local lockdown restrictions are appropriate, or don’t go far enough. Only 12% say they go too far. Experts say that states rushing to reopen are likely making a deadly mistake.
- The official who led the federal agency involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine said he was removed from his post after he pressed for rigorous vetting of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug embraced by President Trump as a coronavirus treatment. The mixture of politics and public health is affecting the country’s response to the virus.
- Hidden outbreaks were spreading almost completely undetected in New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, and Seattle, long before testing showed that each city had a major problem
- A blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients. Doctors are seeing sudden strokes in young adults.
- Could blood pressure drugs be making COVID cases more severe?
- Hospitals across the country have struggled to keep their workers safe. The Veterans Administration seems to be having an especially hard time.
- They lived in a factory for 28 days to make millions of pounds of raw PPE materials to help fight coronavirus.
- As doctors get a better understanding of what COVID-19 does to the body, many are rethinking their use of ventilators. At New York’s largest health system, it appears that most patients put on ventilators died.
- Multiple meat processing plants in the U.S. have become COVID hotspots. It’s having a ripple effect across the Midwest.
- As parents around the country cancel well-child checkups to avoid coronavirus exposure, public health experts fear they are inadvertently sowing the seeds of another health crisis: Immunization rates are dropping.
- Wearing a layer of nylon pantyhose over your cloth face mask could make it more effective.
- Two cats in New York state have tested positive, the first pets in this country to do so. Meanwhile, eight big cats at the Bronx Zoo have also tested positive.
- A human vaccine trial is under way in the U.K.
- To escape the outbreak in Iran, thousands of people returned home to Afghanistan. But that country is even less capable of handling a the pandemic.
- The coronavirus has changed the holy month of Ramadan this year. But in Pakistan, some prominent imams are ignoring the lockdown, urging worshippers to gather.
- If you’re wondering whether a summer vacation in Europe is still possible, so are Europeans.
- Have you ever thought about having a cow for a pen pal?