WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 23, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

Politics collides with public health, affecting the country’s response to coronavirus. Blood clots from the virus are adding a deadly new wrinkle. And outbreaks in food processing plants are having a ripple effect. Here’s the latest on COVID-19 at home and around the world:

  • Worldwide, we’re at almost 2.65 million confirmed cases, with more than 184,000 deaths and 720,000 recoveries. At home, we’ve had 843,000 confirmed cases, with almost 47,000 deaths and 77,000 recoveries.
  • The official who led the federal agency involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine said he was removed from his post after he pressed for rigorous vetting of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug embraced by President Trump as a coronavirus treatment. The mixture of politics and public health is affecting the country’s response to the virus.
  • Hospitals across the country have struggled to keep their workers safe. The Veterans Administration seems to be having an especially hard time.
  • As parents around the country cancel well-child checkups to avoid coronavirus exposure, public health experts fear they are inadvertently sowing the seeds of another health crisis: Immunization rates are dropping.
WebMD Health News
© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD