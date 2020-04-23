Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 23, 2020

Politics collides with public health, affecting the country’s response to coronavirus. Blood clots from the virus are adding a deadly new wrinkle. And outbreaks in food processing plants are having a ripple effect. Here’s the latest on COVID-19 at home and around the world:

Worldwide, we’re at almost 2.65 million confirmed cases, with more than 184,000 deaths and 720,000 recoveries. At home, we’ve had 843,000 confirmed cases, with almost 47,000 deaths and 77,000 recoveries.

A new poll finds that 87% of Americans believe their local lockdown restrictions are appropriate, or don’t go far enough. Only 12% say they go too far. Experts say that states rushing to reopen are likely making a deadly mistake.

The official who led the federal agency involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine said he was removed from his post after he pressed for rigorous vetting of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug embraced by President Trump as a coronavirus treatment. The mixture of politics and public health is affecting the country’s response to the virus.

Hidden outbreaks were spreading almost completely undetected in New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, and Seattle, long before testing showed that each city had a major problem

Could blood pressure drugs be making COVID cases more severe?

Hospitals across the country have struggled to keep their workers safe. The Veterans Administration seems to be having an especially hard time.

They lived in a factory for 28 days to make millions of pounds of raw PPE materials to help fight coronavirus.

As doctors get a better understanding of what COVID-19 does to the body, many are rethinking their use of ventilators. At New York’s largest health system, it appears that most patients put on ventilators died.

Multiple meat processing plants in the U.S. have become COVID hotspots. It’s having a ripple effect across the Midwest.

As parents around the country cancel well-child checkups to avoid coronavirus exposure, public health experts fear they are inadvertently sowing the seeds of another health crisis: Immunization rates are dropping.

Wearing a layer of nylon pantyhose over your cloth face mask could make it more effective.

Two cats in New York state have tested positive, the first pets in this country to do so. Meanwhile, eight big cats at the Bronx Zoo have also tested positive.

A human vaccine trial is under way in the U.K.

To escape the outbreak in Iran, thousands of people returned home to Afghanistan. But that country is even less capable of handling a the pandemic.

The coronavirus has changed the holy month of Ramadan this year. But in Pakistan, some prominent imams are ignoring the lockdown, urging worshippers to gather.