Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 24, 2020

The nation is about to pass a gruesome milestone. Doctors sound the alarm after the President suggested a potentially deadly treatment. And other world leaders are announcing a joint initiative today. Get the latest on coronavirus in the U.S. and elsewhere:

More than 2.7 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 190,000 dead and close to 750,000 recovered. In the U.S., we’ve had 870,000 confirmed cases. Today the nation will likely hit 50,000 dead, while around 81,000 have recovered.

President Trump suggested that injecting disinfectants might kill the coronavirus. Doctors answered: “People will die.”

More than 5,000 U.S. meat and food-processing workers have been infected with or exposed to the new coronavirus, says the country’s largest meat-packing union.

Food banks across the country are running out of food, while farmers are struggling to handle the glut of unsold goods. The federal government is working on a plan. Meanwhile, in Florida supermarkets are stepping up to help farmers and the hungry—purchasing the farmers’ excess produce and milk, then donating it to food banks.

Antibody tests suggest that more than 20% of New Yorkers have already had COVID-19.

After New York and New Jersey, the place with the highest coronavirus infection rate in the U.S. is the Navajo Nation.

Undeterred by a barrage of criticism, the governor of Georgia is moving ahead with a plan to reopen some nonessential businesses today, despite an increase in coronavirus deaths statewide.

Why did it take so long to discover the virus was spreading widely in cities?

Hospitals are facing a financial “triple whammy” because of the virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated sectors of the economy dominated by immigrant labor. Many who find new jobs fear for their lives.

World leaders will help launch a global initiative today to accelerate work on drugs, tests and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the world, the WHO said.

The world’s most populous Muslim country has temporarily banned domestic road, air ansed a travel, as millions of Muslims mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Africa is dangerously behind in the race for equipment to fight the virus. “The very future of the continent will depend on how this matter is handled.”

In India, the lower-than-usual death rate is puzzling experts.

The lack of tourists in Thailand has allowed a shy sea mammal to swim closer to shore.

We’re not sure if this is amazing or just disturbing: A museum in England started a worldwide “curator battle” on Twitter, challenging other museums to share their #creepiestobject.