Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 27, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

The world’s death toll could be 60% higher than has been reported. Social distancing measures here should last through the summer. And New Zealand declares victory against the virus. Here’s what happened over the weekend at home and around the world:

  • The world saw a large jump in the number of confirmed cases over the weekend -- we’re close to 3 million now. We hit a sad milestone in the number of deaths, too, sailing past the 200,000 mark to over 207,000 this morning. But 870,000 people have recovered. In the U.S. we also saw our numbers go up substantially in three days, to almost 966,000 confirmed cases, close to 55,000 deaths, and 107,000 recoveries.
  • Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House’s coronavirus task force said the U.S. needs a “breakthrough” on antigen testing to aid in reopening. She expects social distancing measures to last through the summer.
  • Hospitals in New York are administering heartburn medicine to see if it helps fight the virus. Another approach: More men than women are dying of COVID-19. Could female sex hormones save them?
  • Quarantined for the end of senior year, high schoolers are heading online for isolation proms.
