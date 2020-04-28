Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 28, 2020

The predicted death total moves upward; still no national testing policy; and a potentially deadly, long-term effect of the pandemic emerges. Get the latest news on coronavirus in the U.S. and everywhere.

As of this morning, we’ve had well over 3 million confirmed cases, 212,000 deaths, and over 900,000 recoveries around the world. The U.S. is poised to pass 1 million cases today. More than 56,000 people have died in this country, and almost 112,000 have recovered.

The White House released a “blueprint” for increasing testing capacity that largely leaves the responsibility at the state level. Health and economic experts said the current patchwork of testing efforts is insufficient to allow the economy to reopen safely.

As states loosen restrictions, a leading coronavirus model has upped its predicted death toll again, now projecting 74,000 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August. Rural states like Montana, Vermont, and Alaska, where coronavirus still feels like a largely distant threat, are among the quickest to reopen. Meanwhile, Americans overwhelmingly support state-imposed restrictions on businesses and the size of public gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus. And even though parts of the country may be experimenting with resuming business, getting back to “normal” is still a long way off.

Contact tracing will be an essential element of containing future surges in the spread of the virus, but most states don’t have enough workers to do it.

Even as he downplayed the threat, President Trump’s intelligence briefings included at least a dozen separate warnings about the coronavirus in January and February.

In the early weeks of the coronavirus epidemic, the U.S. recorded an estimated 15,400 excess deaths, nearly two times as many as were publicly attributed to COVID-19 at the time.

The pandemic may be creating a different kind of long-lasting danger, as Americans postpone routine medical tests and cancer screening.

The laboratory at Oxford University has created a vaccine that appears to works on monkeys. They’re scheduling tests on up to 6,000 humans by the end of next month.

In Italy and the U.K., experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and clusters of severe inflammatory disease among children.

The World Health Organization issued a warning about supply disruptions, seeking to step up shipments of diagnostic tests and protective equipment to areas where COVID-19 is spreading, especially Latin America.

Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that it is just a “little flu.”

With yesterday’s daily record for confirmed cases and deaths, Russia is now eighth in the world for the number of confirmed cases. Reports of infected medical workers there are on the rise.

Add another item to the list of products in scarce supply thanks to the pandemic: sympathy cards.