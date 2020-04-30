Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 30, 2020

Federal social distancing guidelines are set to expire; a second-week crash proves dangerous for some; and Vietnam says it has contained the outbreak. Get the latest news on coronavirus at home and around the world:

Over the last 24 hours the world added another 100,000 confirmed cases and 10,000 more deaths. This brings the totals to over 3.2 million and 228,000 respectively. Nearly 1 million people have recovered worldwide. In the U.S., we’re well over 1 million cases, with 61,000 dead and 124,000 recovered.

A day before federal social distancing guidelines are set to expire, Trump administration officials signaled that they would be fading out.” Dr. Anthony Fauci said this morning that states reopening their economies “can't just leap over things” that would potentially allow the coronavirus to rebound. See which states are moving to reopen.

A study of the antiviral drug remdesivir shows somewhat promising results -- it could modestly speed recovery in patients infected with the coronavirus.

Could antigen tests help us achieve testing levels necessary to reopen the country?

A second-week crash proves dangerous for some patients who seem stable.

After a heat wave prompted overcrowded beaches, California is expected to close all beaches and state parks. Also in California, Los Angeles has become the first major city in America to offer free testing to all residents.

Across the country, informal networks help immigrant communities that have been hard hit by the pandemic, but often live in the shadows of government and not-for-profit aide systems.

Wearing masks may help prevent the spread of the virus, but obscuring the mouth and facial expressions poses new challenges for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

Global greenhouse gas emissions are on track for the largest drop ever recorded this year thanks to worldwide lockdowns. But experts warn emissions could soar again once restrictions ease.

Research from China detects virus traces in the air, but it is unclear whether such aerosols are infectious or a significant part of the pandemic.

Researchers in Switzerland have been able to detect the new coronavirus at even low concentrations in wastewater, offering a potential early warning system for flare-ups in infections as countries emerge from emergency lockdowns.

Brazil’s virtually uncontrolled surge of COVID-19 cases is spawning fear that Latin America’s biggest nation will spread the disease to neighboring countries that are doing a better job of controlling the virus.

In Japan, many people are defying requests to stay home, but without a formal order they’re not breaking the law.

After aggressive mass testing, Vietnam says it has contained its coronavirus outbreak with 270 confirmed cases and zero deaths.