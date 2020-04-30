WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: April 30, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
Federal social distancing guidelines are set to expire; a second-week crash proves dangerous for some; and Vietnam says it has contained the outbreak. Get the latest news on coronavirus at home and around the world:

  • Over the last 24 hours the world added another 100,000 confirmed cases and 10,000 more deaths. This brings the totals to over 3.2 million and 228,000 respectively. Nearly 1 million people have recovered worldwide. In the U.S., we’re well over 1 million cases, with 61,000 dead and 124,000 recovered. 
  • A study of the antiviral drug remdesivir shows somewhat promising results -- it could modestly speed recovery in patients infected with the coronavirus.
  • Could antigen tests help us achieve testing levels necessary to reopen the country?
  • Global greenhouse gas emissions are on track for the largest drop ever recorded this year thanks to worldwide lockdowns. But experts warn emissions could soar again once restrictions ease.
  • Researchers in Switzerland have been able to detect the new coronavirus at even low concentrations in wastewater, offering a potential early warning system for flare-ups in infections as countries emerge from emergency lockdowns.
