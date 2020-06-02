Coronavirus Daily Digest: June 2, 2020

Six months since the new coronavirus first became widely known, how much do we really understand? Just over 70% of Americans say they’d get a vaccine if it were free. And cases are rising sharply in some southern states. Here’s the latest coronavirus news:

Confirmed cases worldwide now total almost 6.3 million, with 376,000 deaths and 2.7 million recoveries. In the U.S. we’ve had more than 1.8 million confirmed cases. More than 105,000 Americans have died, and another 458,000 have recovered.

Six months after the world’s scientists and public health officials first became widely aware of the new coronavirus, here’s what we know, and what we don’t.

Mass protests that have erupted over police brutality toward black people in America are raising concerns about the risk of spreading the coronavirus. But some health experts, even as they urge caution, said they support the demonstrations -- because racism also poses a dire health threat.

About 7 in 10 Americans say they would get a vaccine to protect against the novel coronavirus if immunizations were free and available to everyone, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Several southern U.S. states reported sharp increases in COVID-19 infections, with Alabama, South Carolina, and Virginia all seeing new cases rise 35% or more in the week ended May 31 compared with the prior week, according to a Reuters analysis.

A five-day course of the antiviral drug remdesivir sped recovery in moderately ill patients with pneumonia from COVID-19, drugmaker Gilead Sciences announced in a statement Monday.

Americans are delaying medical care, and it’s devastating health-care providers.

Nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, the government reported Monday, as federal officials demanded states carry out more inspections and vowed higher fines for facilities with poor infection control.

A new analysis of 172 studies, funded by the World Health Organization, confirms what scientists have said for months: N95 and other respirator masks are far superior to surgical or cloth masks in protecting essential medical workers against the coronavirus. For the rest of us, masks and social distancing can help control the coronavirus but hand washing and other measures are still needed, a new analysis finds.

An international team of scientists, including a prominent researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, has analyzed all known coronaviruses in Chinese bats and used genetic analysis to trace the likely origin of the novel coronavirus to horseshoe bats.

New cases of COVID-19 reported daily are steadily declining in Western Europe, but not in hotspots in Russia and Eastern Europe, the WHO said today.

Has the coronavirus in Italy changed in some significant way? That was the suggestion of a top doctor in northern Italy who reports that patients to his hospital have been showing up with lower levels of the virus in their upper respiratory tracts compared with those two months ago. Many experts have a different explanation.

The United Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll neared 50,000 today, confirming its place as one of the worst hit countries in the world just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to ease the stringent novel coronavirus outbreak.

While the WHO publicly praised China’s speedy response and openness about the new coronavirus, in fact the country sat on releasing the genetic map, or genome, of the virus for more than a week after three different government labs had fully decoded the information.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak first emerged, found no new cases of COVID-19 and 300 asymptomatic carriers after testing most of its 11 million residents, city officials said today.

A fresh outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has flared up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country that was already contending with the world’s largest measles epidemic, as well as the coronavirus.