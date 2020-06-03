Coronavirus Daily Digest: June 3, 2020

Nationwide protests against police brutality and racism may spur a resurgence of the virus. What happened behind the scenes at the CDC in the early days of the outbreak? And a young survivor of a severe case of COVID-19 shares his video diary. Catch up on the latest coronavirus news:

As of this morning, the world has seen more than 6.4 million confirmed cases. Almost 381,000 people have died, and nearly 2.75 million have recovered. Here at home, we’ve had 1.83 million confirmed cases, with more than 106,000 deaths and 464,000 recoveries.

The protests against police brutality and racism that have spread across the United States since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have spurred fears of a resurgence of the virus. The billowing clouds of tear gas that the authorities are sending through protest crowds across the United States may increase the risk that the coronavirus could spread through the gatherings. An Associated Press review found that demonstrations have taken place in every one of the 25 U.S. communities with the highest concentrations of new cases. Some have seen major protests over multiple days, including Minneapolis-St. Paul, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. If you’re set on protesting, how can you protect yourself from these dangers?

Early mistakes in testing, aging data systems, clashes with President Trump, and an overly cautious culture shook confidence in the CDC, the nation’s premier public health agency.

Concerns are mounting about studies in two influential medical journals on drugs used in people with coronavirus, including one that led multiple countries to stop testing a malaria pill.

Vaccine updates: The U.S. should have 100 million doses of one candidate vaccine by the end of the year, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday. But even as companies recruit tens of thousands of people for larger vaccine studies this summer, behind the scenes scientists are still testing ferrets, monkeys, and other animals in hopes of clues to some basic questions — steps that in a pre-pandemic era would have been finished first.

What’s it like to recover from a severe case of COVID-19? Francis Wilson survived after 10 days on a ventilator, but the 29-year-old’s recovery has been slow. Doctors are still beginning to understand the long-term effects of the virus.

Things are starting to look up in New York state. Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the "number of new [coronavirus] cases walking in the door is at an all-time low." In New York City, contact tracers hired to contain the spread of the coronavirus reached out to all of the roughly 600 people who tested positive for the virus citywide on Monday, the first day of the program, and succeeded in reaching more than half of them.

More than 600 nurses worldwide are known to have died from COVID-19, which has infected an estimated 450,000 healthcare workers, the International Council of Nurses said today.

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist showed contrition today as criticism mounted over the Scandinavian country’s hotly debated method of fighting the coronavirus, which has resulted in one of the highest death rates per capita in the world.

South Korea on Wednesday reported 49 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a weekslong resurgence of the virus as the government defended its decision to reopen schools despite health risks.

India has become the seventh country to pass the 200,000 confirmed cases threshold.

Iran recorded more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest in two months, according to its Ministry of Health.

Life in Europe is slowly easing back to a new normal. There are bottles of sanitizer gel in place of the salt and pepper pots, and glaring 1-meter (3-foot) gaps between tables. But in Parisian restaurants and cafes, the mood is sunny. Some of the continent’s best-known art museums are reopening after closing in March for the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will be far from business as usual. A massive exhibition in Rome marking the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death coincided with Italy’s coronavirus lockdown. It’s reopening, with six people allowed inside every five minutes. Meanwhile, at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, the lockdown led to a classic Dutch 16th century painting it badly craved.