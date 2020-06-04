Coronavirus Daily Digest: June 4, 2020

The coronavirus hasn’t mutated. The global race to develop a vaccine intensifies. And the number of new cases is growing faster than ever worldwide. Here’s the latest news on the pandemic:

The world now has well over 6.5 million confirmed cases. More than 386,000 people have died, and 2.8 million have recovered. The U.S. has more than 1.85 million cases, with 107,000 deaths and almost 480,000 recoveries. The pandemic is ebbing in some of the countries that were hit hard early on, but the number of new cases is growing faster than ever worldwide, with more than 100,000 reported each day.

The coronavirus has not mutated in any way that would meaningfully change how quickly it spreads or how severely it can harm humans, World Health Organization officials said Wednesday.

A malaria drug President Donald Trump took to try to prevent COVID-19 proved ineffective for that in the first large, high-quality study to test it in people in close contact with someone with the disease.

Emergency room visits in the U.S. for chest pain and heart attacks fell early this spring, according to a study that supports fears that the coronavirus outbreak scared away people from going to the hospital.

Vaccine updates: The director of the National Institutes of Health hopes for at least one effective vaccine by 2021. The British government is hosting an international gathering today that aims to raise at least $7.4 billion for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization. And with testing underway on five experimental vaccines in China and four in the U.S., the race to produce a vaccine has taken on political dimensions that echo jockeying for technological dominance during the Cold War, including the space race after the launch of Sputnik in 1957.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he believes it's a "bit of a reach" to keep schools closed in the fall because of coronavirus safety concerns for children.

Home-bound Americans are seeking alternatives to bathroom tissue because of occasional shortages, while stepping up efforts to sanitize their dwellings and themselves. The result: Wastewater plant operators report a surge of stopped-up pipes and damage to equipment.

Latin America had time to prepare for the coronavirus. It couldn’t stop the inevitable. In Brazil, coronavirus is spreading fast through the indigenous populations, with deaths caused by the disease increasing more than five-fold in the past month, according to data collected by a national association of first peoples.

Danish researchers have developed a fully automated robot that can take coronavirus swabs so that health care professionals are not exposed to the risk of infection.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, has tested nearly 10 million people in an unprecedented 19-day campaign to check an entire city. It identified just 300 positive cases, all of whom had no symptoms.