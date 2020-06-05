Coronavirus Daily Digest: June 5, 2020

Two studies about COVID-19 were retracted. The disease can last for several months. And the CDC says protesters should get tested. Here’s what’s happening:

As we head into the weekend, the world is closing in on 6.7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with almost 392,000 deaths and 2.89 million recoveries. In the U.S., almost 1.89 million cases have been confirmed. More than 108,000 Americans have died since the outbreak began -- 4,430 of them since Sunday. Of those, 1,036 deaths were in the last 24 hours.

The director of the CDC told a House panel Thursday that demonstrators protesting racial injustice need to get tested for the coronavirus and that crowds at a Missouri tourist hot spot and the SpaceX launch showed that public health messages on masks and social distancing are not resonating with the public.

The Trump administration on Thursday released new requirements for states to report coronavirus data based on race, ethnicity, age, and sex of individuals tested for the virus, responding to demands from lawmakers for a clearer picture of the pandemic and its racial discrepancies.

New federal data released Thursday reflect the rising death toll at the nation’s nursing homes. More than three months after the coronavirus began sweeping through them, thousands of homes are still underequipped for the continuing onslaught.

COVID-19 can last for several months. The disease's "long-haulers" have endured relentless waves of debilitating symptoms -- and disbelief from doctors and friends.

Masks, enforced social distance and other public health measures intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus pose unique challenges to the 37 million American adults who are deaf or hard of hearing..

Take a deep dive into how detained men and women held at an ICE facility in Georgia are trying desperately to raise the alarm.

For months, one enduring mystery of the coronavirus was why some of the world’s most populous countries, with rickety health systems and crowded slums, had managed to avoid the brunt of an outbreak. Now some of those countries are tumbling into the maw of the pandemic.

A vaccine summit has raised billions of dollars to immunize children in developing countries as experts wrestled with how any potential vaccine against the coronavirus might be distributed globally -- and fairly.

India and Pakistan have experienced their largest single-day increase in coronavirus infections, confirming more than 14,700 cases between them today, as the virus shows no sign of peaking in South Asia. Each country now exceeds the number of reported cases from China, where the pandemic originated.

Japan has kept its deaths from the new coronavirus low despite a series of missteps that beg the question of whether it can prevent future waves of infections.

Mexico is starting to bustle again as the country gradually reopens after a quarantine that hammered its economy. But many Mexicans, including medical experts, are worried the move has come too early.

Before the coronavirus outbreak abruptly disrupted the livelihoods of millions of people, the sight of masks worn in public spaces in the Western world conjured up images of malevolent clowns and terrifying fictional villains. But in the space of just a few weeks this spring, this narrative has been turned upside down.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of most cultural events, including concerts. But two German orchestras found an intensely personal way to play on.