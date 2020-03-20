Coronavirus Daily Digest: March 20, 2020

Coronavirus cases continue to climb, hospitals across the country are reporting equipment shortages, and the governor of California has ordered all residents to stay home. Read on for more news on the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and around the world as well as feel-good stories to lift your spirits.
- As of this morning, there are nearly 250,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with almost 15,000 of those in the U.S. More than 10,000 people have died. Over one-third of those deaths have happened in Italy, the most of any country.
- It took over three months to reach the first 100,000 confirmed cases, but only 12 days to double that number.
- The State Department is now advising U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel.
- Amid shortages of urgently needed protective equipment, hospital workers are using bandannas, sports goggles, and homemade face shields.
- The governor of California has ordered nearly all of the state’s 40 million residents to stay home. He estimates more than half its residents could become infected over an eight-week period.
- For the first time since the outbreak, China reported no new local infections of COVID-19.
- If you go into a grocery store right now and don't see what you want, that doesn't mean the item isn't out there somewhere. Here’s how grocery stores restock.
- Pandemics affect men and women differently, both medically and socially.
- “People refer to cruise ships as petri dishes, but nobody has invented a more effective vector for transmitting disease than a city jail,” said Martin Horn, a former New York City corrections commissioner.
- And finally, to soothe your stress: A high school choir’s performance was canceled due to coronavirus. So they recreated it via videoconference.