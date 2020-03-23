Coronavirus Daily Digest: March 23, 2020

Another 100,000 cases have been confirmed, 1 in 3 Americans now live under stay-at-home orders, and a new symptom has emerged. Read on for the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and around the world.
- Nearly 350,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide. More than 15,000 people have died, and 100,000 have recovered.
- The Surgeon General this morning predicted "This week, it's going to get bad," in response to so many Americans not following social distancing guidelines.
- Two more states issued stay-at-home orders over the weekend. Nearly 1 in 3 Americans is now living under such an order.
- With more than 15,000 confirmed cases, New York state has roughly 5% of the COVID-19 cases worldwide.
- The FDA authorized the first rapid test for coronavirus, which can be done in just 45 minutes.
- New York, Washington, and California, the three states hardest hit by the virus, have been approved for major disaster declarations.
- Losing your sense of smell may be a symptom of coronavirus, even if you have no other symptoms.
- Rand Paul of Kentucky has become the first senator to test positive for COVID-19. He is one of eight senators who voted against an emergency relief package last week.
- The Tokyo Olympics this summer may be postponed. Australia and Canada announced over the weekend they won’t be sending athletes.
- Self-isolating doesn’t mean you can’t exercise. A man in France ran an entire marathon on his 7-meter balcony.
- And finally, try not to smile when you watch this: Twin toddlers make the most of their quarantine.