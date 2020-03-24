Coronavirus Daily Digest: March 24, 2020

More than 100 U.S. deaths yesterday, the reality of life inside a New York City emergency room, and eerie, empty streets around the world. Get the latest updates on COVID-19 at home and elsewhere.
- Worldwide, almost 390,000 cases have been diagnosed – around 40,000 in the last 24 hours. More than 46,000 of the total cases are in the U.S.
- For the first time since the outbreak, the U.S. reported 100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, bringing the total to over 500.
- The World Health Organization says the U.S. may be the next global epicenter for the virus, due to a “very large acceleration” in cases.
- By Wednesday, 40% of the U.S. population will be under a stay-at-home order.
- The Tokyo Summer Olympics will be postponed.
- One man is dead and his wife is in critical condition after taking a form of chloroquine, one of the drugs President Trump touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19.
- New York state remains a hotspot, with an “attack rate” five times higher than anywhere else in the country. One percent of all deaths worldwide have been in New York.
- Chinese authorities are lifting the two-month lockdown in Hubei province, but capital city Wuhan will remain closed off until April 8.
- A day in the life of a New York City emergency room doctor, told in tweets.
- Eerie views of empty streets around the world.
- Can herbs and supplements be used to protect against coronavirus?
- A few minutes of grace: Musicians from the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra play Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” from their own homes.