Coronavirus Daily Digest: March 25, 2020

Financial relief may be on the way for Americans, India attempts to completely lock down 1.3 billion people, and one woman shows what it’s like caring for a partner who’s seriously ill. Here’s the latest news about COVID-19 at home and around the world:
- As of this morning, more than 428,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, more than 55,000 in the U.S. We’re approaching 20,000 deaths, with nearly 7,000 in Italy alone.
- Spain’s Ministry of Health announced 700 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to over 3,400, with more than 47,000 confirmed cases. The country now has lost more people to the virus than China and is second only to Italy.
- Early this morning, the Senate and the White House reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus package, which includes sending $1,200 checks to many Americans.
- Dr. Fauci says President Trump’s Easter timeline for lifting restrictions is “very flexible.”
- As America stays home and orders in, many workers who make the deliveries have no paid sick leave and no hand sanitizer.
- In the U.S., states are competing against each other for vital medical supplies, driving up the costs. Local leaders are begging the federal government to use the Defense Production Act to order companies to mass-produce supplies.
- New York’s case count is doubling every three days.
- Infection rates in the city are so high, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator asked anyone who leaves New York City to self-quarantine for 14 days.
- After a “coronavirus party” in Kentucky, at least one young adult has tested positive. Up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the U.S. are between the ages of 20 and 44.
- India struggles to comply with the world’s largest lockdown, which keeps 1.3 billion people indoors.
- Both Prince Charles, 71, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne, also 71, have tested positive for the virus. So far both men’s symptoms are mild.
- Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally, 81, has died from complications of COVID-19.
- What it’s like caring for a spouse who’s severely ill, but not sick enough for the hospital.
- Why people still care about their hair during a pandemic.
- This morning’s smile: The head of security for the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma is now running its social media. He’s very new to it.