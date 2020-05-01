Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 1, 2020

It could take up to two years for the virus to run its course. States that rush to reopen are taking a significant risk. And two big livestream events begin tonight. Stay up-to-date on coronavirus in the U.S. and elsewhere:

Around the world we’re approaching 3.3 million confirmed cases, with 234,000 deaths and more than 1 million recoveries. In the U.S. we’re nearing 1.1 million confirmed cases. More than 63,000 people have died, and 154,000 have recovered.

A team of longstanding pandemic experts predict it could take 18 months to 2 years for the virus to run its course. The Trump administration says it hopes to have a vaccine available much sooner, as early as January. If and when the vaccine is ready, manufacturers will need to produce more than 300 million vials and syringes just for this country.

Now that the federal distancing guidelines have expired, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned states they’d be taking a “really significant risk” if they reopen their economies too quickly. In Michigan, armed protesters stormed the capitol building in Lansing to demand the state lift restrictions. Instead, Governor Whitmer issued new orders extending the state of emergency. Coastal states are struggling to find the right way to control crowds on beaches. And in places where restaurants have reopened, a glimpse of the new normal.

FEMA is preparing to send protective equipment to nursing homes across the country. Many have struggled to get gear, and the death toll climbs.

The CDC announced a national initiative to speed research into how the coronavirus spreads, bringing together at least 75 public health, academic, and commercial institutions studying its genome.

For the first time in history, New York City’s 24/7 subway will now close from 1AM-5AM nightly, in order to disinfect the trains.

Workers deemed “essential” are more likely to be women, people of color, and immigrants. They’re also more likely to live below the federal poverty line or hover just above it. Many of them will participate in a nationwide May Day strike today, to demand safer working conditions.

Investigators have found no evidence that the virus originated in a lab in China, though they declined to rule out the possibility of accidental release.

Russia’s total number of confirmed cases is now over 100,000. Medical facilities in the country have emerged as one of the main breeding grounds for COVID-19, and two dozen hospitals have had to shut down for long quarantines, with many doctors falling sick. The Russian Prime Minister announced he has the virus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the U.K. has “past the peak” of its outbreak. Its daily testing goal of 100,000 may have been met, which will help the country begin to lift restrictions. A poll shows that most Britons don’t feel comfortable returning to bars and restaurants or using public transportation.

A Japanese aquarium is asking people to make video calls to their eels so the sensitive creatures remember humans exist and don't pose a threat.

NASCAR racing will return May 17, but without fans in attendance.

With celebrities doing TV interviews from quarantine, we’re getting a glimpse of their home life. What do their bookshelves reveal?