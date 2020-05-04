WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 4, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
One hundred thousand Americans may die; the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Supreme Court take different approaches to reopening; and beautiful spring weather is enticing people to ignore social distancing. Get coronavirus updates from over the weekend and this morning:

  • As of this morning, the world has more than 3.5 million confirmed cases, and nearly a quarter of a million people have died. At home we’ve had almost 1.2 million confirmed cases and almost 68,000 deaths. Worldwide 1.1 million have recovered, and in the U.S. recoveries total 180,000.
  • President Trump now says as many as 100,000 Americans will die from COVID-19. But even as he acknowledged that the coronavirus has been deadlier than he had previously predicted, he pressed to reopen the country.
  • The coordinator for White House coronavirus response efforts says it is “devastatingly worrisome” to see crowds of demonstrators protesting stay-at-home orders while also refusing to follow social distancing guidelines or wear masks. Stillwater, OK, withdrew its mandate to wear masks after it was met with threats of violence. And a security guard at a store in Michigan was fatally shot, reportedly after asking a customer to wear one.
  • Thinking about murder hornets in the U.S. probably isn’t the distraction you need.
