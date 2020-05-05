WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 5, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
New predictions for the U.S. are moving in the wrong direction. An uplifting connection between Ireland and Native American tribes. And an early instance of COVID-19 in Europe. Here’s the latest news about coronavirus:

  • The world now has more than 3.6 million confirmed cases. More than a quarter of a million people have died, while almost 1.2 million have recovered. Here in the U.S., we’re approaching 1.2 million confirmed cases. With almost 69,000 deaths we’ve lost nearly twice as many people as Italy and the U.K, the next-deadliest outbreaks. But we’ve also had more than 187,000 recoveries.
  • Texas, Georgia and other southern states are leading the way in letting stay at home orders expire and gradually allowing people go about their business. But the early days of the opening in Texas show that many residents are staying home anyway.
  • The Food and Drug Administration is stiffening its rules to counteract what some have called a Wild West of antibody testing for the coronavirus.
  • Donations to native American tribes who have been badly hit by the coronavirus crisis are coming in from Ireland as they repay a debt dating back to the 19th-century potato famine.
  • French doctors say they found a COVID-19 patient from December. If verified, this finding would show that the virus was already circulating in Europe at that time—well before the first known cases were diagnosed there.
