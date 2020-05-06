WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 6, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

New York’s numbers decrease, but they’re rising elsewhere. With the pandemic still raging, the Trump administration plans to wind down the coronavirus task force. And Wendy’s ran out of burgers. Get the latest on coronavirus at home and around the world:

  • As of this morning, nearly 3.7 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with almost 260,000 deaths and 1.2 million recoveries. In the U.S. we’ve had more than 1.2 million confirmed cases. Just over 71,000 people have died, and another 190,000 have recovered.
  • Nursing homes continue to be hit hard. New York announced the previously undisclosed deaths of more than 1,600 people who were presumed to have died of the virus at nursing homes but who had not received a confirmed diagnosis. 
  • The Trump administration failed to prepare for the onslaught of the coronavirus, then sought a quick fix by trying to rush an unproven drug to patients, a senior government scientist alleged in a whistleblower complaint.
  • President Trump toured a mask factory, but didn’t wear a mask himself, despite guidelines saying they should be worn inside the factory at all times.
  • A genetic analysis of samples from more than 7,500 people infected with COVID-19 suggests the new coronavirus spread quickly around the world late last year and is adapting to its human hosts.
  • Three Russian health workers have mysteriously fallen out of hospital windows over the past two weeks, heightening public attention to the working conditions for healthcare professionals.
WebMD Health News
© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD