Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 6, 2020

New York’s numbers decrease, but they’re rising elsewhere. With the pandemic still raging, the Trump administration plans to wind down the coronavirus task force. And Wendy’s ran out of burgers. Get the latest on coronavirus at home and around the world:

As of this morning, nearly 3.7 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with almost 260,000 deaths and 1.2 million recoveries. In the U.S. we’ve had more than 1.2 million confirmed cases. Just over 71,000 people have died, and another 190,000 have recovered.

While cities like New York have seen a hopeful drop in cases, upticks in other major cities and smaller communities have offset those decreases. Take the New York metropolitan area’s progress out of the equation, and the known infection rate is rising even as more than half of the 50 states move to lift their lockdowns. The effect of those moves won’t be seen for weeks. Meanwhile, the per capita death rates in counties in the impoverished southwest corner of Georgia climbed to among the worst in the country.

With the pandemic still raging, Trump administration officials plan to wind down the coronavirus task force and focus the White House on restarting the economy.

Nursing homes continue to be hit hard. New York announced the previously undisclosed deaths of more than 1,600 people who were presumed to have died of the virus at nursing homes but who had not received a confirmed diagnosis.

Hundreds of Wendy’s locations aren’t serving hamburgers and grocery stores are limiting meat purchases, as shoppers begin to feel the impact of meatpacking plant shutdowns.

The Trump administration failed to prepare for the onslaught of the coronavirus, then sought a quick fix by trying to rush an unproven drug to patients, a senior government scientist alleged in a whistleblower complaint.

President Trump toured a mask factory, but didn’t wear a mask himself, despite guidelines saying they should be worn inside the factory at all times.

Although some governors are allowing movie theaters to reopen, most theater owners are in no rush. So what’s it like to go to the movies now? One writer found out.

A genetic analysis of samples from more than 7,500 people infected with COVID-19 suggests the new coronavirus spread quickly around the world late last year and is adapting to its human hosts.

The U.N.’s leader said the world’s 1 billion people living with disabilities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus and called for them to have equal access to prevention and treatment.

Three Russian health workers have mysteriously fallen out of hospital windows over the past two weeks, heightening public attention to the working conditions for healthcare professionals.

How Hong Kong contained its second wave of COVID.

Big news for disappointed high school graduates: President Obama will headline a televised prime-time commencement.

How giant cinnamon rolls are nourishing bellies and souls.