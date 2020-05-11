Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 11, 2020

Nearly 80,000 people have died in the U.S., and a new model projects we’re in for at least 50,000 more by early August. COVID-19 is inside the White House. And countries around the world are trying to figure out how to reopen safely. Here’s what happened over the weekend and this morning:

The world saw another large leap in the number of cases over the weekend. Globally we now have more than 4.1 million confirmed. More than 283,000 people have died, and more than 1.4 million have recovered. In the U.S. more than 1.3 million cases have been confirmed. Almost 80,000 people have died here, and 216,000 have recovered.

One of the leading models for measuring the impact of the coronavirus is now projecting a total of 137,184 cumulative COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. through the beginning of August, an increase of roughly 2,700 from its previous forecast May 4. The number of cases is predicted to particularly increase in areas where people become more mobile.

Doctors keep discovering new ways the coronavirus attacks the body. Often it attacks the lungs, but it can also strike anywhere from the brain to the toes.

The Trump administration is racing to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus inside the White House, as some senior officials believe that the disease is already spreading rapidly through the warren of cramped offices that make up the three floors of the West Wing. Vice President Mike Pence will distance himself from others for the next couple days after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus, and top health officials are self-quarantining.

Government scientists, academic researchers and for-profit pharmaceutical firms all are scrambling for blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors in hopes of developing a range of potential treatments.

New York has been the epicenter of the outbreak in this country, but nearby New Jersey is being hit nearly as hard. The coronavirus has sickened so many emergency workers that some units are holding off on risky procedures like CPR. Half of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities are linked to nursing homes. Nowhere has the devastation been starker than at one built for members of the military, where 72 people have died.

The factors that made New York City one of the hardest hit on the planet – its density, mass transit and tourism – complicate a return to normalcy.

One Colorado restaurant made waves when it defied stay-at-home orders to open for Mother’s Day. Video showed no social distancing and hundreds of customers, only one wearing a mask.

President Trump ordered meat processing plants to stay open to protect the nation’s food supply even as workers got sick and died. Yet the plants have increasingly been exporting to China while U.S. consumers face shortages. Although the meat processing related outbreaks have been the worst in the U.S., other countries are struggling with them, too.

Russia’s coronavirus cases overtook Italian and British infections today to become the third highest in the world after the U.S. and Spain.

Plastic barriers and millions of masks appeared today on the streets of Europe’s newly reopened cities, as France and Belgium emerged from lockdowns, the Netherlands sent children back to school and Greece and Spain further eased restrictions. In New Zealand, meanwhile, businesses including malls, movie theaters, cafes, and gyms will reopen on Thursday after some of the tightest restrictions in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus were further loosened today.

In South Korea and China, new outbreaks are causing problems. South Korean officials are searching for thousands of people who may have been infected in a cluster of cases linked to nightclubs and bars in the capital Seoul. And Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began, reported its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the city was lifted a month ago, stoking concerns of a wider resurgence of the disease.

African nations are looking for homegrown ways to have enough ventilators to handle an avalanche of COVID-19, well after dozens of other countries have bought out available supplies.

Indigenous peoples across Latin America are cutting off their communities from the outside world, worried that the coronavirus could pose a grave threat to their culture by putting at risk tribal elders, the keepers of their heritage.