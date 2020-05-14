WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 14, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

America faces the “darkest winter in modern history,” as a WHO expert says the coronavirus “may never go away.” Not everyone is clamoring to reopen. And concern is growing in China over a rebound in cases. Get caught up on the latest developments:

  • Around the world we’re now approaching 4.4 million confirmed cases, with almost 300,000 deaths and more than 1.5 million recoveries. Here at home we’re near 1.4 million cases. More than 84,000 people have died, and another 243,000 have recovered.
  • America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower and immunologist. Meanwhile, according to people familiar with the matter, President Trump and some of his aides have begun questioning whether deaths are being over-counted. That even though the top medical expert on the White House's coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said deaths are likely being under-counted.
  • Federal and state officials are using smartphone location data to inform what amounts to a high-stakes public health experiment in reopening the economy while a lethal pandemic remains rampant. But the value of that data is unproven.
  • A mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty, and anxiety by the pandemic of COVID-19, United Nations health experts said.
  • For almost two weeks, three countries have led the rest of the world in the daily number of new COVID-19 infections: The United States, Russia and Brazil. So why is the death count in Russia so low?
  • Malls, retail stores, and restaurants are all reopening today in New Zealand, and many people are returning to their workplaces -- it’s the nation’s third consecutive day without a new case. But most gatherings will be limited to 10 people and social distancing guidelines will remain in place.
  • Since sports have been put on hold, one BBC broadcaster who covers it has been spending extra time with his two Labradors, Olive and Mabel. He used this opportunity to sit down with them and have a difficult (and entertaining) Zoom meeting, delivering the Labs’ annual performance report.
WebMD Health News
© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD