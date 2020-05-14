Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 14, 2020

America faces the “darkest winter in modern history,” as a WHO expert says the coronavirus “may never go away.” Not everyone is clamoring to reopen. And concern is growing in China over a rebound in cases. Get caught up on the latest developments:

Around the world we’re now approaching 4.4 million confirmed cases, with almost 300,000 deaths and more than 1.5 million recoveries. Here at home we’re near 1.4 million cases. More than 84,000 people have died, and another 243,000 have recovered.

America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower and immunologist. Meanwhile, according to people familiar with the matter, President Trump and some of his aides have begun questioning whether deaths are being over-counted. That even though the top medical expert on the White House's coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said deaths are likely being under-counted.

Tensions remain high in states where a minority are clamoring to reopen. In Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court struck down the governor’s stay-at-home order, and bars filled almost immediately. Egged on by state GOP lawmakers, some Pennsylvania counties have threatened to defy the governor’s orders while at least a few business owners have reopened despite his warnings.

But not everyone is pushing to lift restrictions. Prompted by concerns about racial health disparities, African-American state lawmakers in Virginia are opposing plans by Gov. Ralph Northam to begin a phased reopening of that state’s economy this week.

How can we reopen safely if, as a WHO official says, the virus “may never go away”? A health policy expert from Johns Hopkins spells out the steps we can take. Another expert, from Harvard, also weighs in.

Federal and state officials are using smartphone location data to inform what amounts to a high-stakes public health experiment in reopening the economy while a lethal pandemic remains rampant. But the value of that data is unproven.

Over a third of patients treated for COVID-19 in a large New York medical system developed acute kidney injury, and nearly 15% required dialysis. Two other reports found that coronavirus can infect organs throughout the body, including lungs, throat, heart, liver, brain, kidneys, and the intestines.

A mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty, and anxiety by the pandemic of COVID-19, United Nations health experts said.

For almost two weeks, three countries have led the rest of the world in the daily number of new COVID-19 infections: The United States, Russia and Brazil. So why is the death count in Russia so low?

Health officials in China said Thursday that they will be stepping up coronavirus testing and screening countrywide amid growing concern of a domestic rebound in cases.

Malls, retail stores, and restaurants are all reopening today in New Zealand, and many people are returning to their workplaces -- it’s the nation’s third consecutive day without a new case. But most gatherings will be limited to 10 people and social distancing guidelines will remain in place.

A viral video from Japan uses black light to show how easily germs and viruses can spread in restaurants when just one person is infected.

The Inn at Little Washington, a world-renowned restaurant in Washington, Virginia, that has three Michelin stars, has come up with a unique -- and possibly creepy -- solution to enforce social distancing while allowing the restaurant to still appear busy. A restaurant in Thailand is taking a similar, but cuter, approach.