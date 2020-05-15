WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 15, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

The CDC issued minimalist “decision tree” guidelines for reopening. The FDA warned that the rapid-response test used by the White House may miss up to 50% of cases. And new polls showed that most Americans aren’t ready to go back to normal life. Here’s the latest coronavirus news:

  • As of this morning, the world has almost 4.45 million confirmed cases, with more than 300,000 deaths and almost 1.6 million recoveries. In the U.S. we’ve had more than 1.4 million cases. Deaths here now total 86,000, and another 246,000 people have recovered.
  • With hundreds of millions of people still seeking advice on resuming their lives safely, the CDC issued a scant six pages of recommendations Thursday to guide schools, businesses, day-care facilities, and others into the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • A former top U.S. vaccine official and an executive of a medical mask maker in Texas each told Congress on Thursday they believe lives were lost because of missteps by the Trump administration in its early handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Coronavirus may be spread by more than just coughing or sneezing, according to a new study. It found that talking can also launch thousands of droplets so small they can remain suspended in the air for eight to 14 minutes.
  • Months of lockdown has led to another spiraling crisis: Doctors and advocates for victims are seeing signs of an increase in violence at home
  • Sweden decided not to lock down the country to guard against coronavirus. Almost 30% more people died during the epidemic than is normal during this time of year.
  • India has lost two weeks in its bid to get a picture of the spread of the coronavirus in its population because of poor Chinese testing kits, a member of a national task force said, complicating a decision on opening up from a lockdown. In nearby Bangladesh, the first coronavirus case has been confirmed in the crowded camps for Rohingya refugees, where more than 1 million are taking shelter.
WebMD Health News
© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD