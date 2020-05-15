Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 15, 2020

The CDC issued minimalist “decision tree” guidelines for reopening. The FDA warned that the rapid-response test used by the White House may miss up to 50% of cases. And new polls showed that most Americans aren’t ready to go back to normal life. Here’s the latest coronavirus news:

As of this morning, the world has almost 4.45 million confirmed cases, with more than 300,000 deaths and almost 1.6 million recoveries. In the U.S. we’ve had more than 1.4 million cases. Deaths here now total 86,000, and another 246,000 people have recovered.

With hundreds of millions of people still seeking advice on resuming their lives safely, the CDC issued a scant six pages of recommendations Thursday to guide schools, businesses, day-care facilities, and others into the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FDA issued an alert Thursday about the accuracy of Abbott Labs’ rapid COVID-19 test after researchers said it was missing one-third to almost half of the positive cases. The test is used to screen White House visitors.

A former top U.S. vaccine official and an executive of a medical mask maker in Texas each told Congress on Thursday they believe lives were lost because of missteps by the Trump administration in its early handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Uncertainty and tension swirl around individual states’ plans for reopening. Wisconsin’s governor warned of “massive confusion” after the state Supreme Court tossed out his stay-at-home order. Two weeks after Texas reopened, the state had its largest single-day COVID death total. The Michigan state Capitol was closed Thursday as demonstrators, some armed, gathered at the steps of the building to protest the governor’s stay-at-home order. Coastal areas are trying to reopen beaches safely, with differing approaches. And in New York state, a barber who defied lockdown orders to cut hair has tested positive for COVID.

A new poll found that nearly 6 in 10 Americans who are working outside their homes were concerned that they could be exposed to the virus at work and infect other members of their household. Another poll found that nearly 7 in 10 parents with children living at home aren’t ready to send them back to school.

Parents, hospitals, and clinics should expect to see more cases of a mystifying condition that seems to be affecting children after a bout with COVID-19, doctors said. Medical officials in at least 18 states and Washington, D.C., are checking into suspected cases.

Coronavirus may be spread by more than just coughing or sneezing, according to a new study. It found that talking can also launch thousands of droplets so small they can remain suspended in the air for eight to 14 minutes.

Months of lockdown has led to another spiraling crisis: Doctors and advocates for victims are seeing signs of an increase in violence at home.

Sweden decided not to lock down the country to guard against coronavirus. Almost 30% more people died during the epidemic than is normal during this time of year.

India has lost two weeks in its bid to get a picture of the spread of the coronavirus in its population because of poor Chinese testing kits, a member of a national task force said, complicating a decision on opening up from a lockdown. In nearby Bangladesh, the first coronavirus case has been confirmed in the crowded camps for Rohingya refugees, where more than 1 million are taking shelter.

