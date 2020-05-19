Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 19, 2020

All 50 states will have begun reopening by the upcoming holiday weekend. The President says he’s taking an unproven malaria drug to protect against COVID-19 infection. And the CDC is launching a nationwide antibody study. Here’s the latest news on coronavirus:

More than 4.8 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with over 319,000 deaths and around 1.8 million recoveries. In the U.S. we now have more than 1.5 million confirmed cases. Over 90,000 people have died here, and another 283,000 have recovered.

By Memorial Day weekend, every US state will have begun lifting measures enacted weeks ago to curb the spread of coronavirus. But only 16 states have seen a downward trend of cases over the past seven days.

A COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown it can prompt an immune response in the human body, and was also found to be safe and well-tolerated in a small group of patients.

Researchers are finding evidence that patients who test positive for the coronavirus after recovering aren’t capable of transmitting the infection, and could have the antibodies that prevent them from falling sick again.

Growing evidence suggests that COVID-19 infection, like with other illnesses, is related to prolonged time exposed to the virus. The longer you stay in an environment that may contain the virus, the higher the risk of getting sick. The same expert who offered that advice also says to stop worrying about runners and cyclists without a mask -- worry instead about the loud talkers in crowded indoor spaces.

The CDC plans a nationwide antibody study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading across the country into next year and beyond, a CDC spokeswoman and researchers conducting the effort told Reuters.

The Navajo Nation has surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the U.S. -- another sign of COVID-19's disproportionate impact on minority communities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged an additional $2 billion to battle the novel coronavirus over the next two years. Meanwhile, President Trump said he would permanently end all funding to the World Health Organization if it did not “commit to substantive improvements within the next 30 days,” according to a copy of a letter he posted to Twitter late Monday night.

President Trump announced Monday that he is taking the drug hydroxychloroquine as protection against the novel coronavirus, despite the lack of evidence that it prevents individuals from contracting the illness and warnings from physicians that it can have deadly side effects.

There are tentative signs that children may not spread the novel coronavirus as much as adults, two top epidemiologists said today, though they cautioned that the bad news was that human immunity may not last that long.

As efforts to test for the coronavirus and trace cases continue, medical examiners and coroners play a vital -- if often unsung -- role. These "last responders" may be able to fill in answers about how people died and if those deaths were related to the coronavirus.

Even before COVID-19, access to mental health services in the U.S. could be difficult, including for people who have insurance. Now experts fear the virus will make the situation worse, putting the patients most in need at risk of falling through the cracks and inflicting on countless others newfound grief, anxiety, and depression.

A warehouse in the foothills of the Poconos has had more known COVID-19 cases than any of Amazon’s others after missing early opportunities to protect workers.

New coronavirus cases have been spiking from India to South Africa to Mexico in a clear indication that the pandemic is far from over, while Russia and Brazil now sit behind only the United States in the number of reported infections.

Coronavirus cases in India reached 100,000 today, matching its number of intensive care beds, and the rate of increase of new infections showed little sign of slowing.

Bangladeshi officials are planning to evacuate some 2 million people along coastal areas as the country braces for Super Cyclone Amphan. In India, officials said up to 300,000 people in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha are in immediate danger from the storm and may also need to be evacuated. Emergency services have to balance saving lives from the cyclone with saving lives from the coronavirus.