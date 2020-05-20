Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 20, 2020

All 50 states are now partially reopened, but some public health officials are accused of fudging their numbers. Another vaccine shows promise. And colleges are figuring out how to reopen in the fall. Get the latest news on coronavirus around the world:

Worldwide, we now have more than 4.9 million confirmed cases, with almost 324,000 deaths and 1.7 million recoveries. In the U.S. we’ve had almost 1.53 million cases. Nearly 92,000 people have died, and almost 290,000 more have recovered.

For the first time since officials began implementing widespread lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus, all 50 states are now partially reopened.

Public health officials in some states are accused of bungling coronavirus infection statistics or even using a little sleight of hand to deliberately make things look better than they are. And on the national level, Republican political operatives are recruiting “extremely pro-Trump” doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet safety benchmarks proposed by the CDC.

The CDC this week laid out its detailed, delayed road map for reopening schools, child-care facilities, restaurants, and mass transit, weeks after COVID-weary states began opening on their own terms. In interviews with CNN, CDC officials say their agency's efforts to mount a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been hamstrung by a White House whose decisions are driven by politics rather than science.

Immunotherapy company Inovio Pharmaceuticals said its experimental vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection was shown to produce protective antibodies and immune system responses in mice and guinea pigs.

President Trump’s angry demands for punitive action against the World Health Organization were rebuffed on Tuesday by the organization’s other member nations, which decided instead to conduct an “impartial, independent” examination of the WHO’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. And The Lancet issued a statement that President Trump’s claim in his letter to the WHO was “factually incorrect.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said on Tuesday that the border between his country and the United States would remain closed for at least another month after the two countries reached an agreement to extend its closing.

In the city that was hit hardest by the pandemic in the United States, the number of new patients and the daily death toll have dropped sharply. Across New York City, hospitals have moved into a new phase in their battle against the coronavirus.

As colleges make plans to bring students back to campus, alongside discussions of mask requirements and half-empty classrooms, one common strategy is emerging: Forgoing fall break and getting students home before Thanksgiving. In England, Cambridge University announced they’ll be moving all classes online for the entire school year.

As one of the professions most susceptible to an illness that mainly spreads from one breather to the next, dentists have to rethink many of their practices in order to function during the coronavirus pandemic.

No longer a thing to be shoved mindlessly into a pocket, tucked into a worn wallet or thrown casually on a kitchen counter, cash money’s status has changed during the virus era — perhaps irrevocably.

Beyond the hot spots of Brazil and Mexico, the coronavirus is threatening to overwhelm Latin American cities large and small in an alarming sign that the pandemic may be only at the start of its destructive march through the region.

Cape Town stands out for a number of reasons — its extreme economic inequality and remarkable scenery among them — but burgeoning hot spots of coronavirus cases have distinguished it anew. The city accounts for 60 percent of cases in South Africa, 15 percent in sub-Saharan Africa, and 10 percent in Africa as a whole.

In Iran, new cases spiked in eight provinces, three weeks after reopening. Health experts say the government did not heed the warnings about easing restrictions too soon.

Russia’s coronavirus case tally, the second highest in the world, passed 300,000 on Wednesday, but a representative from the WHO said the situation was starting to stabilize. The country’s death count remains relatively low, but they may not be counting all cases.