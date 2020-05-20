WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 20, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
All 50 states are now partially reopened, but some public health officials are accused of fudging their numbers. Another vaccine shows promise. And colleges are figuring out how to reopen in the fall. Get the latest news on coronavirus around the world:

  • Worldwide, we now have more than 4.9 million confirmed cases, with almost 324,000 deaths and 1.7 million recoveries. In the U.S. we’ve had almost 1.53 million cases. Nearly 92,000 people have died, and almost 290,000 more have recovered.
  • Public health officials in some states are accused of bungling coronavirus infection statistics or even using a little sleight of hand to deliberately make things look better than they are. And on the national level, Republican political operatives are recruiting “extremely pro-Trump” doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet safety benchmarks proposed by the CDC.
  • President Trump’s angry demands for punitive action against the World Health Organization were rebuffed on Tuesday by the organization’s other member nations, which decided instead to conduct an “impartial, independent” examination of the WHO’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. And The Lancet issued a statement that President Trump’s claim in his letter to the WHO was “factually incorrect.”
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said on Tuesday that the border between his country and the United States would remain closed for at least another month after the two countries reached an agreement to extend its closing.
  • Beyond the hot spots of Brazil and Mexico, the coronavirus is threatening to overwhelm Latin American cities large and small in an alarming sign that the pandemic may be only at the start of its destructive march through the region.
  • Cape Town stands out for a number of reasons — its extreme economic inequality and remarkable scenery among them — but burgeoning hot spots of coronavirus cases have distinguished it anew. The city accounts for 60 percent of cases in South Africa, 15 percent in sub-Saharan Africa, and 10 percent in Africa as a whole.
