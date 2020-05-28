Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 28, 2020

The U.S. has lost more than 100,000 people to coronavirus in three months, and the virus could be with us for decades to come. But Disney World is planning to reopen, at least. Read the latest news about the pandemic:

The world now has more than 5.7 million confirmed cases, with more than 356,000 deaths and almost 2.4 million recoveries. Here at home we’re now at 1.7 million confirmed cases. More than 100,000 people have died -- almost one-third of the world’s total. Nearly 392,000 have recovered.

The U.S. surpassed a jarring milestone yesterday in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths. That number is the best estimate and most assuredly an undercount. That’s half the population of Salt Lake City or Grand Rapids, MI. It’s about 20 times the number of people killed in homicides in that length of time, about twice the number who die of strokes. According to a mortality analysis by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, about 6% of the nearly 1.7 million people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the U.S. have succumbed to the disease.

The world is far from achieving herd immunity. That’s the message from a crop of new studies that are trying to quantify how many people have been infected. And even after a vaccine is discovered and deployed, the coronavirus will likely remain for decades to come, circulating among the world’s population.

Public health officials have called on people to stay six feet apart to slow the spread of coronavirus through so-called respiratory droplets. But three experts are warning that six feet may not be enough – and they say the world needs to take airborne transmission of the virus seriously.

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that coronavirus antibody test results may still be too inaccurate to be reliably used to determine coronavirus-related policy.

More than 60,000 health care workers in the U.S. have been infected and close to 300 have died from COVID-19, according to new data from the CDC.

Disney World is reopening, but capacity will be limited, face masks will be mandatory, and you won’t be allowed to hug Mickey.

It is one of the many mysteries of the coronavirus pandemic: Why has the death toll from COVID-19 apparently been lower in Asia than in Western Europe and North America?

As some nations bring in new track-and-trace systems designed to prevent a second major wave of infections, others’ experiences offer case studies -- and cautionary tales. Meanwhile, some countries have brought new cases down to nearly zero. How did they do it?

About 159,000 more people in 24 European countries have died since early March than would have ordinarily been expected.

Today South Korea reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases in more than 50 days, a resurgence that health officials warn is getting harder to track and risks erasing some of the nation’s hard-won gains.

In India, a triple disaster is drawing biblical comparisons. The country grappled with scorching temperatures and the worst locust invasion in decades as authorities prepared for the end of a months-long lockdown despite recording thousands of new COVID infections every day.

Cases of community transmission of the new coronavirus are growing in Africa, particularly in Ethiopia, and a new strategy for testing is needed to prevent this, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

Long after the last loaf of sourdough bread is baked and the last quarantini is downed, there will be an archive of memories of life under quarantine in the form of online zines documenting the experiences of everyday people. This comic shows you how to make one yourself.