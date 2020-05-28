WebMD Health News

Coronavirus Daily Digest: May 28, 2020

By Debbie Koenig
photo of empty street

The U.S. has lost more than 100,000 people to coronavirus in three months, and the virus could be with us for decades to come. But Disney World is planning to reopen, at least. Read the latest news about the pandemic:

  • The world now has more than 5.7 million confirmed cases, with more than 356,000 deaths and almost 2.4 million recoveries. Here at home we’re now at 1.7 million confirmed cases. More than 100,000 people have died -- almost one-third of the world’s total. Nearly 392,000 have recovered.
  • Disney World is reopening, but capacity will be limited, face masks will be mandatory, and you won’t be allowed to hug Mickey.
  • In India, a triple disaster is drawing biblical comparisons. The country grappled with scorching temperatures and the worst locust invasion in decades as authorities prepared for the end of a months-long lockdown despite recording thousands of new COVID infections every day. 
  • Cases of community transmission of the new coronavirus are growing in Africa, particularly in Ethiopia, and a new strategy for testing is needed to prevent this, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today.
