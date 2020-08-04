COMMENTARY: COVID-19 Diary Day 2: Insomnia -- The Mark of Medical Practice

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 07, 2020 -- I've never been a deep sleeper, typically waking at 4 or 5 in the morning. I usually get up gradually, lingering in bed for a few minutes, checking what's happened on Twitter, and then moving things along.

That's all changed.These days, I bolt upright at 5 AM, heart racing, eyes dilated, as if someone's trying to break into my house. It takes a couple of minutes of breathing to adjust to my surroundings—quiet and dark—and remember that I am at home and my family is safe.

My new routine consists of checking Twitter to see what has happened overnight. I've become obsessed with COVID-19 and the devastating impact it has had globally. I look at the Financial Times' Coronavirus Trajectory Tracker, tweeted each day by John Burn-Murdoch, hoping to see a global flattening of the proverbial curve. But for the past week, the news has been consistently bad.

Cases in cumulative form:

• Y-axis extended to 500k to accommodate the US, which is now unquestionably the global centre of coronavirus

• Australia and Ireland = Anglophone countries on flatter curves

• Brazil still tracking UK ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/e78HYHRSB5 — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) April 5, 2020

America has the most cases of COVID-19 in the world, and the death rate has now surpassed that of all other countries except Spain. I read about the surge in New York City and, as I scroll down my Twitter feed, about those who have died. A virtual obituary board for social media aficionados.

It would be easy to pack it in and decide to stay home. But that's not an option. Despite COVID-19, people still need care, chemotherapy needs to be administered, and new patients are still coming in for evaluation. As head of outpatient services at my center, Lifespan Cancer Institute, I've also been involved in planning for the surge—not what we'll do if it happens, but when it happens.

At first, it was making sure our visitor policies were understood by everyone, including our patients, who would now be asked to come in alone, with very few exceptions. I feared their reaction and wondered whether we abandoned a basic tenet of oncology: to teach and to comfort not only the person with cancer, but his or her family. Thankfully, our patients understand the risks of COVID-19; nearly all have followed the new regulations.Next came the conversion to virtual visits, asking providers to shift as many of their patients as possible out of the clinic. We now rotate clinicians so that each one won't have to be in clinic for more than 2 days a week. We encouraged our faculty to work from home and moved multidisciplinary cancer conferences on to web platforms. I couldn't help but think that any one of these changes would have typically taken months to roll out; we'd have been crazy to ask our faculty to adopt so much change at once. But that was then; this is now.