COVID-19: GMC Invites More Doctors Back to Work

APRIL 02, 2020 -- The General Medical Council is widening the net to grant temporary registrations to thousands more doctors.

Around 15,000 who left in the past 3 years were already invited. Now the criteria are being widened to another 12,000 doctors with a UK address who are GMC registered, but who do not currently hold a licence to practise, plus nearly 6800 doctors with a UK address who gave up their registration between 3 and 6 years ago (2014–17).

In a statement, Una Lane, GMC director of registration and revalidation, said: "We know from the response to the first group temporarily registered last week that many will be keen to help, but we also understand that many will have questions and concerns.

"Temporary registration allows doctors to work in the NHS, but it would be up to each individual whether or not they would wish to do so and in what capacity."

Welcomed Back

Thousands of former doctors have already responded to the call to return to the NHS and join the fight against "the greatest global health threat in history".

However, there are concerns as to whether these healthcare workers, who are potentially more vulnerable to COVID-19 than other staff members, will receive adequate protection and that their contractual status will be resolved.

The original call was made on 19th March by NHS England to 65,000 former healthcare professionals, including retirees, who had left in the last 3 years, with the opportunity to opt-in for a range of clinical and non-clinical roles.

On 21st March, Health Secretary for England Matt Hancock announced that 4000 nurses and 500 doctors had signed up to return within the first 48 hours.

By 24th March, those figures had risen to 6147 nurses, 2660 doctors and more than 2500 other healthcare professionals and pharmacists.

"I pay tribute to each and every one of those who is returning to the NHS at its hour of need," Mr Hancock said in televised statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on 29th March that the number of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals coming back to the NHS had reached 20,000.