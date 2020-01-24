COVID-19's Impact -- Don't Overlook the Liver

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 20, 2020 -- New data from Chinese colleagues working at the forefront of the COVID-19 outbreak, and studies of earlier viral outbreaks, provide important insight into the hepatotoxic and gastrointestinal implications of this pandemic.

Respiratory symptoms are the most common presentation, but they're not the only early signs of COVID-19. Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain were well documented and often preceded respiratory symptoms in a subset of 138 consecutive hospitalized patients in Wuhan, China.

A recently published study also indicates that COVID-19 was detected in the stool of over 50% of infected hospitalized patients. Investigators found that the lamina propria of the stomach, duodenum, and rectum was edematous with infiltrating plasma cells and lymphocytes. Viral host receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and viral nucleocapsid protein stained positive in specimens, making gastrointestinal infection with COVID-19—and fecal-oral transmission—likely. Fecal shedding of viral RNA was also found in 20% of patients with COVID-19, despite real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction testing from two sequential respiratory tract specimens collected at least 24 hours apart being negative. These results have a clear impact regarding transmission precautions, especially in hospitalized patients.

Liver impairment is another emerging concern with COVID-19, as it was with the similar novel coronavirus, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). According to a 2004 report, up to 60% of patients with SARS had liver impairment, with liver biopsy specimens demonstrating viral nucleic acids and injury. These authors noted that this may have been the result of drug-induced liver injury, given that most of these patients were treated with high doses of potentially hepatotoxic antivirals, antibiotics, and steroids.

A recent publication observed that 54% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at a single center in China had elevated gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT). ACE2 expression is enriched in cholangiocytes, suggesting that COVID-19 might actually cause a higher risk for biliary injury over hepatocyte injury, as supported by these observed GGT elevations

Implications of Hepatic Dysfunction in Severe COVID-19

Individuals at high risk for severe COVID-19 are typically of older age and/or present with comorbid conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension. This is also the same profile for those at increased risk for unrecognized underlying liver disease, especially nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. This could make them more susceptible to liver injury from the virus, medications used in supportive management, or hypoxia.