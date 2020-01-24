COVID and Med Ed: Resident and Student Describe 'New Normal'

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 10, 2020 -- Cherie Fathy is an ophthalmology resident (PGY-3) at the Wills Eye Hospital at Thomas Jefferson University. Her brother, Ramie, is a third-year medical student at the University of Pennsylvania. Amid the chaos that COVID-19 has caused in medical education, the siblings talked to each other about how their lives and training have been affected.

Cherie: Hey, Ramie. How are things on your side of Philadelphia?

Ramie: Hey, sis! Ramzie [our brother] and I miss you over here. It's been a little over 2 weeks since we decided that we probably shouldn't see each other in person.

Cherie: I'm thankful that we have FaceTime to stay connected, especially when it comes to checking in on Baba [our father]. I haven't seen Baba since January. It's just not worth the risk of possibly exposing him. It's definitely ironic just how much the tables have turned, as we're now "scolding" him for going out.

Ramie: I definitely feel that about Dad. I keep thinking it's a little extreme, but I also know I would never forgive myself if I got him sick.

What about your residency training, Cherie? How has COVID changed things? What is your "new normal"?

Cherie: I'm part of a skeleton crew of residents who alternate working days. That way, if one group is exposed to the virus, we still have another set of residents who are ready to see patients. Our eye emergency room serves as a haven for those who can't seek care elsewhere. Wills has one of only three emergency rooms in the country dedicated to eye pathology. It is well recognized in the area as a place where primary doctors, eye care providers, and local emergency rooms can send patients they feel uncomfortable managing. We have also had patients find us and choose to come to an eye emergency room instead of going to an urgent care or local emergency room for their ocular pathology.

Now that several clinics have closed in the area, I'm seeing patients who have waited too long to seek care and now have fulminant ocular infections or advanced macular degeneration from having missed their injections. I think those latter patients have been worried to leave their homes. Many are already older and may be immunocompromised. We are also seeing patients who accidentally injured their eye with new workout equipment or suffered a chemical injury while dyeing their hair because the salons are closed.