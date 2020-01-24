Disruptions in Cancer Care in the Era of COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 20, 2020 -- Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer care must go on, but changes may need to be made in the way some care is delivered.

"We're headed for a time when there will be significant disruptions in the care of patients with cancer," said Len Lichtenfeld, MD, deputy chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society (ACS), in a statement. "For some it may be as straightforward as a delay in having elective surgery. For others it may be delaying preventive care or adjuvant chemotherapy that's meant to keep cancer from returning or rescheduling appointments."

Lichtenfeld emphasized that cancer care teams are going to do the best they can to deliver care to those most in need. However, even in those circumstances, it won't be life as usual. "It will require patience on everyone's part as we go through this pandemic," he said.

"The way we treat cancer over the next few months will change enormously," writes a British oncologist in an article published in the Guardian.

"As oncologists, we will have to find a tenuous balance between undertreating people with cancer, resulting in more deaths from the disease in the medium to long term, and increasing deaths from COVID-19 in a vulnerable patient population. Alongside our patients we will have to make difficult decisions regarding treatments, with only low-quality evidence to guide us," writes Lucy Gossage, MD, consultant oncologist at Nottingham University Hospital, UK.

The evidence to date (from reports from China in Lancet Oncology) suggests that people with cancer have a significantly higher risk of severe illness resulting in intensive care admissions or death when infected with COVID-19, particularly if they recently had chemotherapy or surgery.

"Many of the oncology treatments we currently use, especially those given after surgery to reduce risk of cancer recurrence, have relatively small benefits," she writes.

"In the current climate, the balance of offering these treatments may shift; a small reduction in risk of cancer recurrence over the next 5 years may be outweighed by the potential for a short-term increase in risk of death from COVID-19. In the long term, more people's cancer will return if we aren't able to offer these treatments," she adds.