Docs Can Work Across State Lines in COVID-19 Crisis: White House

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 20, 2020 -- Despite the White House's announcement on Wednesday that physicians would be allowed to practice across state lines during the COVID-19 crisis, the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) had still not issued the necessary regulation at press time.

"The Trump administration is continuing to take quick and decisive action to combat COVID-19 and protect Americans," an HHS spokesperson told Medscape Medical News on Thursday in an emailed response to an information request. "We will keep you updated on this front."

At the White House news conference on Wednesday, in contrast, Vice President Mike Pence said, "HHS is issuing a regulation today that will allow all doctors and medical professionals to practice across state lines to meet the needs of hospitals that may arise in adjoining areas."

Pence's language suggested that the administration intends to limit the cross-state privileges to hospital care in areas near state lines. There is no indication that the White House plans to override the rules of state medical boards that prohibit physicians from practicing in their states unless they have valid licenses in those states.

Nothing in Pence's statement, likewise, indicates that physicians will be allowed to conduct telehealth consults with patients who reside in states where those doctors aren't licensed.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced on Tuesday that it would cover virtual visits with Medicare patients across the country for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency. However, a CMS fact sheet didn't say that the new regulation allows physicians to practice telehealth in states other than their original state of licensure.

Licensing Data Made Available

On the same day that Pence announced the plan to let doctors practice across state lines, the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) offered free access to its licensure data to help facilitate the national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The FSMB has decided to provide free access to its Physician Data Center (PDC), the nation's largest and most comprehensive repository of licensure and disciplinary information for the more than 1 million physicians and physician assistants licensed in the US," said Humayun J. Chaudhry, DO, president and chief executive officer of the FSMB, in a letter to Vice President Pence. "Through the PDC, state medical boards, hospitals, and eligible state and federal agencies have the ability to instantly verify licenses and other credentials for physicians and physician assistants being deployed to practice across state lines to treat patients in areas impacted by the COVID-19 virus.