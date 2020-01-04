First COVID Deaths in the US Mobilized a Dialysis Network

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 30, 2020 -- At 9:30 PM on Friday, February 28, Suzanne Watnick, MD, chief medical officer at Northwest Kidney Centers in Seattle, got a call she never expected.

The nephrologist who called asked if Watnick was sitting down, then told her the first known death from COVID-19 in the United States was a patient who had been dialyzed at one of the 19 centers in their network.

The first outpatient dialysis unit in the United States, which opened in 1962, was part of Northwest Kidney Centers. They never expected to add this dubious "first," Watnick said during her virtual presentation at the National Kidney Foundation 2020 Spring Clinical Meetings.

A three-pillared plan was quickly set in motion: continue to provide dialysis; ensure that the centers follow the science; and provide strong leadership through assurances, transparency, and communication.

The patient who died had last been at the center a week before, on February 21. At that time, only patients who had recently traveled to a country of concern or who had been in close contact with someone infected met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements for testing.

"As soon as that had lifted, the patient, who was gravely ill in the ICU, got tested, but died later that day," Watnick reported.

From there, the center, in conjunction with the local public health department, developed a full list of anyone who had been near the patient on February 21, when the patient had a cough but no respiratory symptoms, so they could be informed about their possible exposure.

Staff members who had direct contact with the patient were placed on furlough for 14 days, a recommendation that has since changed.

Now, staff can return to work if there is no diagnosis. If they test positive for COVID-19, they can return to work 7 days after the first symptoms appear or 72 hours after symptoms mitigate, whichever is longer, but must wear a mask until symptoms resolve, according to CDC guidance.

Two nights after the first death, the news came that a second patient on dialysis had died from COVID-19.