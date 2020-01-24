High Anxiety in America Over COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 28, 2020 -- A national survey from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) shows COVID-19 is seriously affecting Americans' mental health, with half of US adults reporting high levels of anxiety.

Given the circumstances, this is hardly surprising, said APA president Bruce J. Schwartz, MD, but he cautions that if the pandemic continues much longer the impact on Americans' mental health could become much worse.

"The survey results show that the majority of the public is reacting appropriately to the coronavirus pandemic, that there is a fear and anxiety, but it looks to me to be within normative levels," Schwartz, who is also deputy chairman and professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York City, told Medscape Medical News.

"I would be concerned if the levels of anxiety were too much lower because that would tell me that people are not necessarily taking necessary precautions," he added.

However, he cautioned, rates of mental distress in the country could surge if the pandemic continues for much longer.

"Depending on how long this goes on, you might get into a situation where you have people experiencing chronic stress, which is a very different phenomenon. We have learned from other disasters that chronic stress has an effect on people's physical health and mental health," said Schwartz.

Serious Impact on Daily Life

The survey data were derived from a nationally representative sample of 1004 adults from March 18-19. Respondents were mostly white (74%) and ranged in age from 18 to 91 years (mean age, ~47 years).

Almost half of survey respondents (48%) reported feeling anxious about the possibility of contracting COVID-19 and 40% said they're anxious about becoming seriously ill or dying from the virus.

However, far more respondents (62%) are anxious about the possibility of family and loved ones falling ill.

More than one third of survey respondents (36%) said COVID-19 is seriously affecting their mental health, and most (59%) said it's having a serious impact on their daily life.