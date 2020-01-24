What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 20, 2020 -- Marina Garassino, MD, is chief of the Medical Thoracic Oncology Unit at the Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori in Milan, Italy. The day after this interview was recorded, Italy announced that deaths from the COVID-19 virus had reached 3405, outstripping the toll in China, where the virus first hit.

In this discussion with Jack West, MD, she talks about how her team of oncologists has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and what lessons she can pass on to US and global oncologists for the care of their cancer patients during the outbreak.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You are in the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic right now. Can you give us a sense of what it is like currently and what it has been like over the past couple of weeks, from the inside?

We are surviving, but it's very hard. As an oncologist, I can only speak generally about COVID-19 treatments because it's not my field. We send people who are COVID-19–positive to be treated in specific centers; the intensive care is in another hospital.

How has it been working in a system as taxed as the medical system has been in Italy, in terms of how you and your cancer patients are coping?

We were not prepared because we thought that China was very far away, and Italy was a small country in a different environment and therefore it wasn't possible that we would be attacked by the virus.

The start was very simple: There was a case of a very young man in a small hospital in Emilia-Romagna, which is a small region in Italy. After watching a difficult resolution in this man, the anesthesiologist decided to do a COVID-19 test. When the test came back positive, it started the story in Italy. But we think that it was just by chance that Italy was first, and not another country, because we started to test earlier.

What we see is that you can have multiple different types of COVID-19. The majority of cases are asymptomatic. This is very important because you can't recognize them, but they are there and they can spread the virus everywhere—this is the most relevant point of the story.