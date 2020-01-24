What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 20, 2020 -- The coronavirus pandemic will strain many healthcare sectors, including radiology. Radiologists have been conscripted to the front line because COVID-19 has signatures on chest CT befitting of viruses that damage lungs. But CT can be normal in early illness, and after each potentially infected patient is scanned, the machine must be completely disinfected. Therefore, CT isn't recommended to screen for COVID-19.

Of course, CT will still be used in patients with acute respiratory symptoms, some of whom may have coronavirus infection. How should radiologists report findings suggestive of COVID-19 in patients imaged for other conditions? The answer isn't straightforward and needs careful thought.

When present, the findings of COVID-19 on CT — notably peripheral ground-glass opacities — are sensitive but not specific for coronavirus; other pneumonias resemble COVID-19, particularly viral and Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, cryptogenic organizing pneumonia, and acute lung injury from drug toxicity, hypersensitivity, and autoimmune diseases, to name a few pathologies. This means that false-positive errors don't occur so much from falsely labeling healthy people with COVID-19 infection but rather from falsely attributing COVID-19 in ill patients with other acute respiratory pathologies — ie, misattribution.

Radiologists thus face a familiar dilemma, choosing between overcalling or undercalling, and both errors are costly. If radiologists omit COVID-19 infection in their reports when they see suggestive findings, and patients are actually infected, they won't be appropriately isolated and could infect others. If radiologists call COVID-19 infection when they see suggestive findings, and patients aren't infected, wrong protocols will be activated and they may not be treated for the condition they actually have, not to mention that the CT scanner will be unnecessarily nonoperational until decontaminated.

Furthermore, with constrained resources, attention on patients who don't have coronavirus will divert attention from those who do.

One approach is for radiologists to report what they see and let clinicians decide how to use that information. The problem is that radiologists' comments will influence how clinicians think and act; similarly, how clinicians think and what they might do with the information affects what radiologists say.