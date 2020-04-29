'Reassuring' Study Examines COVID-19 Risk in MS

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 08, 2020 -- Multiplesclerosis (MS) may not be one of the more serious comorbidities when it comes to COVID-19, researchers in Italy suggest after evaluating a series of almost 250 people.

They report 96% of people with MS experienced a "mild" case of COVID-19, defined as mild pneumonia or no pneumonia. Although preliminary, the findings also suggest that MS immunosuppressant therapy does not worsen outcomes.

The study was published online April 29 in Lancet Neurology.

"The data are still not enough to draw conclusions. However, up to the date of the article publication, there was no signal of an increased risk related to specific drugs," lead author Maria Pia Sormani, PhD, Department of Health Sciences at the University of Genoa in Italy, told Medscape Medical News.

Some coexisting conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity have been linked to a greater severity of COVID-19, as previously reported by Medscape Medical News. However, Pia Sormani notes that "how less common conditions, such as MS, affect COVID-19 outcomes remains uncertain."

Another unanswered question is if immunosuppressive MS treatments confer any risk or protection regarding COVID-19.

To learn more, Pia Sormani examined outcomes on 232 people with MS from 38 centers across Italy. This cohort included 57 people who tested positive for COVID-19 and 175 others with suspected COVID-19 symptoms without a positive test result.

Clinicians across Italy reported these cases using an online form, part of a program launched by the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, and the Multiple Sclerosis Study Group of the Italian Neurological Society. Mean follow-up was approximately 13 days.

Five COVID-19 Deaths

In addition to the 222 patients who experienced only mild COVID-19 illness, four people had severe disease. Severe COVID-19 was defined by shortness of breath, a respiratory rate or 30 or more breaths per minute, blood oxygen saturation of 93% or less, a PaO₂:FiO₂ ratio below 300 mm Hg/% and/or a greater than 50% increase in lung infiltrates within 24 to 48 hours.