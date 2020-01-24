The Science of Handwashing: Rub, Don't Scrub Hands Raw

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 20, 2020 -- The ubiquitous advice to wash your hands to hinder the spread of COVID-19 has led to a catch-22, dermatologists report: Some clinicians are overdoing it.

The apparent ease with which the virus spreads means that healthcare workers are washing or sanitizing their hands hundreds of times each day. But sometimes they're doing it wrong.

Clinicians are also skipping a crucial step that will protect them from the consequences of these moisture-robbing measures, which have been magnified during the pandemic.

"We shouldn't be washing with harsh soaps over and over again," said Adam Friedman, MD, from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC. "While these will clear any infectious agent from the skin, at the same time, we're destroying the protective barrier that protects us from other pathogens."

"We need to compensate for the damage we're inflicting on our skin with frequent handwashing or alcohol-based hand sanitizers," he told Medscape Medical News. "We don't necessarily need to stop washing our hands as often, but we need to put moisturizer on damp skin to trap water and give our skin what it needs to heal."

Even without soap, water is "probably the number one desiccant that will wash away the moisturizing factors of the skin," Friedman said. "The top layer of the skin, which some consider dead, is actually quite functional."

The stratum corneum breaks down when it senses dehydration, he said. "Those components of the skin are what pull water in from the environment and keep it where it needs to be. When you throw soaps in with charged molecules, called surfactants, they will bind to anything negatively charged, like fats in skin, and rip off the barrier."

Because the pH of skin is acidic and most soaps have a pH higher than 7, they disrupt acid balance in the skin. "Alkaline surfactants will wash away natural moisturizing factors," he said, "which is why frequent handwashing will completely rip up the skin."

And errors in technique add to the inherent pitfalls of constant handwashing.