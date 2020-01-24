US Cardio Societies: Continue Antihypertensives Amid COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MARCH 17, 2020 -- Three American professional cardiology societies have issued a joint statement urging continuation of renin–angiotensin–aldosterone system (RAAS) antagonists in patients, despite theoretical concerns that their use might worsen outcomes in the event of infection with COVID-19.

The new statement was issued jointly by the American Heart Association (AHA), American College of Cardiology (ACC), and HeartFailure Society of America (HFSA) on March 17.

It follows similar recent statements from the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), as reported yesterday by Medscape Medical News, and the European Society of Hypertension, Canadian Cardiovascular Society, and International Society of Hypertension, among others.

"We understand the concern — as it has become clear that people with cardiovascular disease are at much higher risk of serious complications including death from COVID-19," said AHA president Robert A. Harrington, MD, chair of the department of medicine at Stanford University, California, in a statement.

"However, we have reviewed the latest research — the evidence does not confirm the need to discontinue ACE inhibitors or angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs), and we strongly recommend all physicians to consider the individual needs of each patient before making any changes to ACE inhibitors or ARB treatment regimens."

In the Event of Diagnosis With COVID-19, Individualize Treatment

As with the ESC and other statements, the new AHA/ACC/HFSA statement is in response to an article suggesting theoretical harm published March 11 in Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

The new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 infects human cells by binding to ACE2 receptors, and some animal studies have suggested this mechanism upregulates ACE2 expression in the heart.

The Lancet article speculates that in patients with diabetes and hypertension ACE2 upregulation from ACEIs and ARBs could increase the risk of developing severe and fatal COVID-19.

The authors suggested that the medications may be partially responsible for the more severe and fatal course of COVID-19 seen in individuals with hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

This article received some media coverage and social media play in the United Kingdom, resulting in patients contacting their physicians and in some cases discontinuing their drugs.