COVID-19: AAN Urges Feds to Further Expand Telehealth Benefits

MARCH 23, 2020 -- In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) is calling on the federal government to do more to expand telehealth services beyond Medicare.

As reported by Medscape Medical News, last week the Trump administration announced an expansion of telehealth benefits to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and allow more Medicare patients to receive virtual care without having to visit a healthcare center or physician office.

Under the expansion, Medicare will pay for office, hospital, and other visits furnished via telehealth across the country and including in the patient's home, delivered by a range of providers, such as physicians, nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists, and licensed clinical social workers.

Prior to this waiver, Medicare would only pay for telehealth on a limited basis, such as when the patient receiving the service was in a designated rural area.

However, in a letter to Alex Azar, Secretary of the US Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), the AAN says the easing of restrictions on telehealth should be extended beyond Medicare fee-for-service to both Medicare Advantage and Medicaid patients.

Practice Changing?

"It is very heartening that the government is stepping up to the plate" and lifting many telemedicine restrictions, Neil Busis, MD, member of the AAN Health Policy Subcommittee, told Medscape Medical News.

Busis, who leads the telemedicine program for the department of neurology at NYU Langone Health in New York City, said the global pandemic has "heightened, focused, and sharpened" attention to the need for telehealth services, particularly for neurology.

"By definition, a lot of neurology patients have mobility problems, traveling is a burden, making it difficult to see a neurologist," he said.

Busis hopes these waivers in telehealth, made on a temporary and emergency basis, will become permanent once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

"What we hope is that the usefulness of various virtual technologies tested in the crucible of this pandemic will stimulate people to think about it once the pandemic is over and not rescind these loosening of restrictions, and that this will be the beginning of a new era for telemedicine," he said.